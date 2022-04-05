UVCC names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Miah Monnin, junior student in Cosmetology from Russia High School, Paige Keener, senior in Teacher Academy from Anna High School, and Noah Baker, senior in Interactive Media from Piqua High School as Students of the Quarter for the third nine-week grading period. They were selected from a group of seven students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Award of Merit

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are juniors Carly Wahl in Cosmetology from Anna High School, Collin Snyder in Interactive Media from Piqua High School, Jordan Turner in Robotics and Automation from Fairlawn High School, and Angel Castle in Nail Technologies from Anna High School.