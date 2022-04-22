In-demand careers open house to be held

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will hold an open house on Tuesday, May 10, from 5–7 p.m. This event is designed for adults to explore the training options available through the Career Center.

“We want to share with our community that there are many jobs in high demand right here in our region, and we can help them train for those careers,” said Duane Caudill, Adult Division director. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the program available, tour the classrooms and lab spaces, meet the instructors, and even talk with area employers who are currently hiring for these in-demand positions.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to talk with UVCC staff about the enrollment process and the qualifications for financial aid.

Full-time programs available at Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division include Advanced Manufacturing Maintenance (AMM with PLC Specialty), Precision Tooling & Machining (PTM), Heating, Ventilations, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC/R), Welding, Fabrication & Allied Processes, Practical Nursing, and LPN to RN Diploma program.

The event will be held at the UVCC Adult Technology Center located at 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. All community members are welcome to come and explore all that the Adult Division offers. Food trucks will be on site for anyone to purchase.

More information about UVCC’s Adult Division can be found on the school’s website, www.uppervalleycc.org or by calling 937-778-1980.