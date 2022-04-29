Student United Way awards grants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way completed their fifth year of Student United Way with a junior and senior high school student from each of the 10 school districts in Shelby County.

This monthly program provides education of the challenges facing Shelby County and the organizations working to address them. Students tour agencies and programs and hear presentations from community leaders and agency directors. The program also highlights the United Way’s work and investments to improve the community.

The United Way board provides a budget of $10,000 to award grants to organizations serving infants up to 18. Grants cannot exceed $2,000.

Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way President, “The students this year were great to work with. Feedback from the students and the schools show this has been a great addition to the work we do in the community.”

Students participating in the 2021-22 school year were: Ryan Noll and Hope Bixler, Anna, Kennedi Doseck and Jacob Pleiman, Botkins; Kole McAlexander and Sam Freer, Christian Academy; Kurt Hobbs and Darcy Maxson, Fairlawn; Katrina Berning and Colleen Brandewie, Fort Loramie; Malina Chappie and Cole Crim, Houston; Kellen Reichert and Morgan Kipker; Jackson Center; Mark Moloney and David Rossman, Lehman; Kody Barhorst and Makenna Borchers, Russia; Connor Simpson and Nylah Houts, Sidney.

Students received 12 grants totaling over $26,000. Ten grant applicants made it to the in-person presentation round, of which nine were awarded grants. Grant recipients were: Mercy Mission House, $1,500 to serve youth at the emergency shelter; Jackson Center United Methodist Church, $250 to serve weekend bags of food through the 7 Church Backpack Program; Anna Grub Club, $2,000 to serve weekend bags of food; Wilma Valentine Child Care, $1,400 towards a shade structure for the surfaced playground; Sidney Presbyterian Church Munch Bunch Program, $2,000 to serve weekend bags of food; Wilson Health, $1,600 to support 250 infant sleep sacks in the birthing center; YMCA Child Development Center, $250 for sensory play kits; Sidney City Schools, $1,000 for the Northwood butterfly garden.

Visit shelbycountyunitedway.org to learn more or to donate. Contact Scott Barr at [email protected]