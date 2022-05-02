Students compete in World in Motion Car Derby

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie fifth graders recently completed the World in Motion program sponsored by Honda of America. The program was developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers to provide classroom experiments for the application of math and science principles.

In April the fifth-grade science classroom became a workshop for groups of students as they worked together to design the best milk carton car. This project helps to reinforce the concepts of friction, gravity, and resistance, as well as potential and kinetic energy. This hands-on experience encouraged students to take risks in developing the most efficient milk carton car. On April 29, the annual Milk Carton Derby took place in the school cafeteria.

Trophies were awarded to five separate groups. Winning first place in the derby was the team Ricky Zoom (Ansley Poeppelman, Adalynne Ahlers and Kiersten Boeke). Candy Mobile (Isabelle Hoying, Callie Frey and Lydia Poeppelman) won second place honors. Third place trophies were handed out to the members of Backward Burrito (Ashlyn Bergman, Aila Werner and Harper Barhorst).

Best Car Design was awarded to Fast Food (Allegra Gaier, Holden Grillot and Andrew Bertke), while Best Named Car went to Material Girl (Olivia Brandewie, Sophia Brandewie and Caroline Hoying).

The fifth-grade students and teachers would like to thank Honda of America, and especially Honda engineers Janet Siegel, Greg Rethman, Cole Meyer and Greg Timmerman for their encouragement and assistance with this project. Honda also provided every student with a cool Honda water bottle, pen and highlighter.