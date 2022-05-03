Christian Academy recently finished its first chess tournament. Eighth-grader Becca Keller won first place beating Cullen Rogers,fourth grade, in the final match where he took second place. The other players all medaled after winning a few rounds. The medalists are Michael Barhorst, fifth grade; Alex Keller, fifth Grade; Ezra Kirkpatrick, fourth grade; Bryce Monnin, seventh grade; and Sophia Gish, seventh grade. Shown here are back row, Bryce Monnin, Becca Keller and Alex Keller; and front row, Ezra Kirkpatrick, Cullen Rogers, Michael Barhorst, Sophia Gish and Coach Bethany Kirkpatrick. “What a great chess season Christian Academy has had,’ said Kirkpatrick, who is looking forward to continuing the chess program next year.
And the winners are …
