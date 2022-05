The king and queen of Fairlawn High School’s 2022 prom was crowned Saturday night. The queen is Jessie Abke, 18, daughter of Chris and Hope Abke, of Sidney. The king is Gauge Sharrock, 18, son of Vonda Rodeheffer and Dan Sharrock, both of Sidney.

