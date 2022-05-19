Christian Academy graduation set for May 20

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school.

The class valedictorian is Samuel Douglas Freer. The salutatorian is Sarah Kay Pfeifer.

The class verse is Proverbs 1:15 “A Wise man will hear and increase learning; and a man of understanding shall obtain unto wise counsels..” The class motto is “Together We Stand.” The class song is “Way Maker” by Leeland.

Alysha Maurer has attended CAS since kindergarten and will receive a Lifetime Eagle award.

The guest speaker will be Bruce Toal.

There are four members of the Class of 2022, Samuel Douglas Freer, Jarred Ethan Kennedy, Alysha Ann Maurer and Sarah Kay Pfeifer.

Scholarship recipients include:

Samuel Freer: Honda-OSU, ONU Presidential Scholarship, Lola Detrick Carmony Scholarship, Choose Ohio First, ONU General Grant, ONU Choice Engineering Schlorship,

Kiwanis Teen of the Month, Hauss-Helms Foundation Scholarship, Esports Award and Reuse Insurance Agency Scholar.

Alysha Maurer: FOP Lodge Scholarship and Anna Lutheran Church

Sarah Pfeifer: WSU Green and Gold Scholarship, Wright Start Scholarship, Presidential Welcome Scholarship, Federal Pell Grant and Ohio College Opportunity Grant.