Houston graduation slated for May 22

HOUSTON — Graduation ceremonies for the Houston High School Class of 2022 will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. at the school.

The 68 members of the Class of 2022 are Delia Leigh Adkins, Xaviar Lee Balensiefer, Noah James Baltes, Taryn Mekayla Bane, Devin Richard Barker, Elijah James Beaver, Hannah Nicole Belcher, Allison Leanna Burkett, Samuel Robert Cartwright, Tanner Paul Cooper, Austin Joseph Cordonnier, Kalip Issiah Crawford, Cole Joseph Crim, Bianca Starr Davenport, Dylan McKade Davis, Morgan Elizabeth Davis, Douglas Warren Ellison, Samuel Ryan Ely, Seth Malachi Ewing, James Wyatt Fox, Ethan Scott Funk, Shae Anthony Gordon, Hunter Malachi Goshorn, Kevin William Hayslett, Michael Bradley Heckman, Makayla Renee Hoaglin, Kyler Kenneth Johnathon Huber, Bradley Donevan Jenkins, Brianna Clara Kemp, Viola Grace Kies, Laura Elizabeth Knapke, Ava Elayne Knouff, Ky-Lee Nichol Kordie, Jacob Eli Leist, Callie Nicole Lentz, Kyle Mitchell Low, Keirstin Breanna Ludwig, Dereck Joseph Maier, Megan Abigail Maier, Ayden Joseph Masteller, Katrina Marie Meiring, Blaine Michael Morgan, Cauy Lane Morrison and Hunter Issac Mowery.

Also, Trevor Elwood Nance, Jakob Francesco Nash, Peyton Christine New, Justin Andrew Pollock, Grace Ann Rader, Maxwell Alan Riesenbeck, Aubree Anne Roberts-Engley, Reese Marie Rosenbeck, Dakota David Royse, Austin Thomas Rupert, Lucas Michael Ryan, Reiven Grace Selhorst, Allison Evelee Sharp, Gabriel David Siegel, Graceanne Jean Slade, Haylie Rachelle Slaven, Daniel James Snider, Colton Thomas Spriggs, Lauren Claire Stangel, Gavin Marshal Stief, Mason John Turner, Rylie Lynn Voisard, Aliceson Elizabeth Marie Wiley and Autumn Elizabeth Williams-Cowan.