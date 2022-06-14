James B. Phelan Fund awards scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The James B. Phelan Fund of the Darke County Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three local students pursuing business-related degrees. Given in memory of the late owner of Phelan Insurance Agency, the awards totaled $6,000.

Receiving $2,500 was Michael Stammen, 2020 graduate of Versailles High School. Stammen is studying accounting and business administration at Bluffton University and will graduate in 2023. Becca Seger, 2021 graduate of Russia High School, received $2,000. She is studying marketing and graphic design at Wright State University and will graduate in 2023. Receiving $1,500 was Cole Brogan, Troy High School class of 2019. Brogan is studying actuarial science at Walsh University and will graduate in 2023.

Jim Phelan was a dedicated and respected leader of the Versailles community whose career at Phelan Insurance spanned 53 years. Phelan was passionate about living, working and giving in the town where he was raised. Phelan Insurance Agency carries on this philosophy through its local employees whose talents are helping the company to thrive.

Applications for next year’s awards will be available in November 2022 at www.darkecountyfoundation.org and due Dec. 31, 2022. Applicants must be graduates of a high school in Darke or adjacent counties and pursuing a degree in business, finance, marketing or accounting.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 937-548-4673, e-mail [email protected], or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.