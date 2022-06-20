Garmann Miller announces scholarship winners

MINSTER — Garmann Miller has named Claire Lamm from Minster High School the recipient of a $500 scholarship, while Norwalk High School’s Shyanne Moser was awarded $1,000 in the firm’s annual Game Changers Scholarship program. The funds help finance higher education for graduating seniors who are seeking careers in professional design.

Lamm is enrolled as an architecture major at Ball State University, and Moser plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

“The scholarship program allows us to invest in our industry’s future innovators,” said Garmann Miller CEO Eric Baltzell. “We feel it’s important to give back to the communities that have supported us, while helping students defray the cost of higher education.”

The scholarship program was launched in 2021 by the firm’s Game Changers committee, a group of GM employees who plan and perform philanthropic endeavors. The committee contacted guidance counselors of school districts with whom GM is currently partnering on a design project or districts that recently have worked with Garmann Miller.

Eligible students were those seeking a career in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture or a closely related field. The committee developed an application that challenged students to answer essay questions about their future career path and the community impact they hoped to make through their profession.

Lamm recently fueled her passion for architecture while visiting Garmann Miller as a job shadow. “I could see the pure satisfaction in their eyes when they talked about their projects,” she said. “I can’t wait until I can talk about one of my own projects in that way.”