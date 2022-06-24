Sidney High School seniors achieve top honors

SIDNEY – Sidney High School Class of 2022 seniors were recently for their academic honors at the end of the school year. The highest honors went to eight members of the SHS Class of 2022 who earned the Summa Cum Laude distinction including Landon Davis, Kaitlyn Deal, Nathaniel Gailey, Marco Orozco, Quinton Skelly, Jenna Smith, Carson Taylor, and Ava Westfall, To earn this distinction, students had to achieve a cumulative GPA of 4.25 or greater and meet the criteria of an Honors Diploma.

The Magna Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 4.0-4.24 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned by the following members of the SHS Class of 2022: Sarah Bell, Gracye Bryant, Reagan Frank, Nylah Houts, Addison Payne, Abigail Ragan, Evelyn Schwepe, Maya Thompson, Riley Thorne and Cassandra Trudeau.

The Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.99 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned by the following members of the SHS Class of 2022: Luke Bemus, Mikayla Bryant, Sara Gumbert and Isabelle Ruiz.

Earning Honors Diplomas were Alexis Bailey, Sarah Bell, Luke Bemus, Sydni Boshears, Gracye Bryant, Mikayla Bryant, Landon Davis, Kaitlyn Deal, Reagan Frank, Allison Fultz, Nathaniel Gailey, Sara Gumbert, Nylah Houts, Marco Orozco, Addison Payne, Abigail Ragan, Isabelle Ruiz, Evelyn Schwepe, Quinton Skelly, Jenna Smith, Carson Taylor, Maya Thompson, Riley Thorne, Cassandra Trudeau and Ava Westfall.

Students earned their associate’s degrees from Edison Community College in addition to their high school diplomas were Grayce Bryant, Jadah McMillen and Tyler Nuss.

Seniors graduating with Academic High Honors, earning a GPA of 3.5 or better as estimated after seven semesters, included Kaden Abbott, Jack Barker, Lillian Blosser, Samantha Cayton, Scott Deats, Tidiane Dia, Brooke Fogt, Seth Frisby, Jenna Grieshop, Avery Griffis, Cora Hernandez, Hailey Hopkins, Grant Hoying, Korah Hudson, Kailey Ivey, Alyssa Jameson, Anthony Kellner, Evan Kennedy, Michael Koester, Jeffrey Landrum, Mary Landrum, Reis Macy, Kaleigh Maio, Michael Martin, Kara Mays, Andrew McLain, Jadah McMillen, Sue McWilliams, Ethan Napier, Conley New, Carter Nuss, Tyler Nuss, McKenna O’Donnell, Shannon O’Donnell, Joshua Pelealu, Breonna Perry, Maliyah Pleasant, Nicole Siegel, Abigail Skelly, Jacob Skelly, Oliviah Smith, Montana Stephens, Amber Townsend, Cassidy Truesdale, Keenan Wagner, Chloe Whalen, Devan Wiford, Samuel Wilde and Zechariah Yantis.

Students who received a Red Cord for being a life-saving blood donor by donating blood at least 3 times in their high school career were Sarah Bell, Lillian Blosser, Sydni Boshears, Gracye Bryant, Carissa Byrd, Brylie Casiano, Cheyenne Cotterman, E.J. Davis, Kaitlyn Deal, McKenna Douglas, Alyssa Epley, Nathaniel Gailey, Gracie Harris, Kami Harris, Hailey Hopkins, Mallory Hoskins, Nylah Houts, Korah Hudson, Kylie Jones, Lillian Keith, Alexis King, Kinley LeMaster. Andrew McLain, Carter Nuss, Zoe Overholser, Addison Payne, Joshua Pelealu, Abigail Ragan, Isabelle Ruiz, Quinton Skelly, Dalton Smith, Kayla Smith, Oliviah Smith, Riley Thorne, Amber Townsend, Ava Westfall and Devan Wiford.

Earning Business Professionals of America National Chords were Katie Deal, David Crosslin, Quinton Skelly, Joshua Plealu, Ethan Napier, Lillian Blosser and Cassandra Trudeau.

Marco Orozco and Reagan Frank were awarded the Marine Semper Fidelis Music Award.

Addison Payne was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award for band.

Devan Wiford was awarded the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award for band.

Carter Nuss was awarded the National School Orchestra Award.

Nathaniel Gailey, Anthony Kellner, and Korah Hudson were awarded the National Choral Award.

Kaden Abbott and Alli Milanese earned the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Luke Bemus earned the OHSAA Courageous Student-Athlete Award.

Carson Taylor and Jenna Smith earned the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Landon Davis and Zoe Overholser earned the OHSAA/NFHS Award of Excellence for an exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity.

Making up the male GWOC All-Conference Academic Team were: Kaden Abbott, Luke Bemus, Landon Davis, Nathan Gailey, Gran Hoying, Anthony Kellner, Evan Kennedy, Conley New, Carson Taylor, and Alex Ward. The female GWOC All-Conference Academic Team included Sarah Bell, Lillian Blosser, Kaitlyn Deal, Jadah McMillen, McKenna O’Donnell, Evelyn Schwepe, Nicole Siegel, Jenna Smith, Amber Townsend, and Cassidy Truesdale.

Students who were the academic top 10 male and female seniors earned varsity recognition during the 2022-23 school year. Earning the GWOC Scholar-Athlete Award were Cheerleading: Sydni Boshears, Nylah Houts, Amber Townsend, Alexis Bailey; Football: Jack Barker, Donavin Johnson, Evan Kennedy, Conley New, Carson Taylor; Soccer: Landon Davis, Nathan Gailey, Michael Koester, Carson Taylor, Brooke Fogt, Ronja Gierlevsen, Jadah McMillen; Cross Country: Katie Deal, Anthony Kellner, McKenna O’Donnell, Nicole Siegel, Montana Stephens, Maya Thompson; Volleyball: Sydni Boshears, Avery Griffis; Tennis: Allison Fultz, Jenna Greishop, Kara Mays, Kaden Abbott, Grant Hoying, Conley New; Golf: Lillian Blosser, Evelyn Schwepe, Cassandra Trudeau, Kaden Abbott and Luke Bemus; Basketball: Landon Davis; Swimming: Brooke Fogt, Addison Payne, Abbie Ragan; Bowling: Kaden Abbott, Sarah Bell Baseball: Carson Taylor; Softball: Avery Griffis, Jenna Smith; Track: Alexis Bailey, Sophia Brunner and Ronja Gierlevsen.

Other miscellaneous senior awards and accomplishments include: Sean Martin earned the Honda-OSU Math Medal. Naomi Riegel won the American Mathematics Contest. Gavin Miller won Best Attorney and Allyson Ball won Best Witness at District Mock Trial Competition.

More than 55 members of the SHS Class of 2022, to date, have been awarded a one-year total of $510,615 with a potential renewal of $1.8 million.

Sidney City Schools and Sidney High School make every effort to ensure this information is correct. They apologize to any student whose name was omitted or misspelled. Congratulations to these and all of the students of the Sidney High School Class of 2022 for all of their accomplishments.