LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its dean’s list for May 2022 for the college of Applied Technologies.

Local students named to the dean’s list with a grade point average of 3.5 or better were:

Anna: Ethan Milligan Freytag

DeGraff: Cody A. Roach

Maria Stein: Kendall Alexander Bruns and Thomas Calvin Evers

Minster: Nathan Michael Homan

New Bremen: Preston Joseph Hoehne