Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship announces 2022 recipients

SIDNEY ‚ The Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship will be awarding three outstanding area high school seniors with a $3,000 scholarship to support their education in the nursing field. Each scholar was selected after displaying passion in their plans to attend nursing school, remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation, and community service.

The 2022 scholars are:

• Aleah Johnson, daughter of John and Cheryl Johnson, Botkins High School. In the fall of 2022, Johnson will attend Eastern Michigan University.

• Breann Reaman, daughter of Rodney and Ellen Reaman, Anna High School. In the fall of 2022, Reaman will attend Bowling Green State University.

• Ashley Bertke, daughter of Todd and Tracy Bertke, Anna High School. In the fall of 2022, Bertke will attend Bowling Green State University.