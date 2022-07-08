Westrick named assistant athletic trainer at Brevard College

BREVARD, N.C. – Andrew Westrick has been named assistant athletic trainer at Brevard College, announced Head Athletic Trainer Noah Reisig. Westrick arrives to Brevard after working in immersive clinical rotations at the University of Michigan and the University of Toledo.

“We are excited for Andrew to join our Sports Medicine staff,” said Reisig. “He will be a tremendous asset to assist in our student-athletes’ health and athletic performance. We are happy to have him join the Brevard College family!”

Westrick will work primarily with the sports of football, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse. He will begin his duties at Brevard College on Aug. 1.

“I’m excited to be joining the Sports Medicine staff at Brevard College,” said Westrick. “I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes and the coaching staff, while continuing to advocate for our profession.”

Westrick comes to Brevard following immersive athletic training rotations with NCAA Division I athletic programs. In the fall 2021, he worked at the University of Michigan in a clinical rotation focused on Men’s gymnastics and cheer. He also worked the past two years with the University of Toledo athletic training staff and the sports of football and softball.

Westrick most recently has worked in an integrated clinical rotation at Sylvania Southview High School in Sylvania, Ohio, and previously worked with the certified athletic trainer at Toledo St. Francis High School in Toledo, Ohio.

He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers’ Association, the Ohio Athletic Trainers’ Association, and the American College of Sports Medicine. Westrick is a BOC certified athletic trainer with additional certifications in NARCAN training, American Red Cross Life Support CPR/First Aid and Mental Health First Aid.

A native of Findlay, Ohio, Westrick graduated from Ohio State University as a dean’s list student with a Bachelor’s in Science in Education and has earned a Master’s of Athletic Training degree from the University of Toledo.

Westrick is the son of Heather Leininger Westrick and the grandson of Ron and Linda Leininger, of Jackson Center.