BINGHAMTON, New York — An Anna resident has been named to the dean’s list at Binghamton University’s Harpur College of Arts and Sciences for the spring 2022 semester.

Allison Cisco is a 2018 graduate of Anna High School. She is majoring in microbiology with a minor in international studies.

She is the daughter of Krista and Dennis Cisco, of Anna, and the granddaughter of Doris and the late Phillip Monnin, of Minster, and the late Robert and Elnora Cisco, of St. Marys.