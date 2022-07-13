Vonderhaar graduates summa cum laude

BEREA — Luke Vonderhaar of New Bremen (45869), a graduate of New Bremen High School, graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Arts: Accounting.

Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of approximately 588 graduate and undergraduate students at BW’s 172nd Commencement ceremony in May. Before taking a triumphant walk across the stage, members of the BW Class of 2022 listened to the inspiring words of commencement speaker Randell “Randy” McShepard ‘86, vice president of public affairs and chief talent officer for RPM International Inc.

McShepard urged the Class of 2022 to remember the lessons they absorbed during a college experience changed by the pandemic. “You learned to be resilient, to work more independently,” he said. “You learned how to problem solve in radically new ways. You learned to appreciate health and life at a much younger age than those of us who came before you. And I hope and pray that the social unrest that our country experienced in 2020 also helped you to learn the importance of civility, respect for all persons and social justice.”