Sidney City Schools releases school calendar

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year. In February, the Board of Education, after hearing from teachers on a variety of calendar proposals, approved the calendar set for this school year.

The full calendar can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/22-23SCSCalendar.

In general, the calendar mimics recent years with these similar attributes:

The first day of school is after Labor Day

The last day of school is before Memorial Day

There is a fall break around Thanksgiving, a two-week winter break, a week spring break

And traditional holidays like Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day remain scheduled days off.

Families may notice some other changes to the calendar and should be aware of them prior to the start of the school year.

Staggered start

All preschool and K-4 students will start on a staggered schedule. This has been done in the past for kindergarten and even K-2 schools, however, this year the staggered start will include grades 3 and 4.

Students are divided into three groups.

Group A attends on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Group B attends on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Group C attends on Thursday, Sept. 8.

All K-4 attend on Friday, Sept. 9.

All preschool attend on Monday, Sept. 12.

More information on the K-4 staggered start dates will be sent in August. If you have any questions, contact your child’s school after Aug. 8.

Parent teacher conferences

Parent-teacher conferences will take place on Tuesday/Thursday evenings on Oct. 18 and 20 and March 7 and 9.

On those days, students will release 2-hours early.

PM Preschool will only dismiss 30 minutes early on parent-teacher conference days.

2 hour late starts with remote learning

Families will notice that there are five scheduled days with a 2-hour late start and remote learning for grades K-12 only.

Students will have work to do at home during these scheduled 2-hour delays. Lower grades will have paper/pencil work to do, while upper grades will complete work online.

K-12 students will then go to school on a 2-hour delay schedule.

Students who attend UVCC and Whittier Early Childhood Center will run as scheduled without a delay.

These scheduled 2-hour delays take place on Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Feb. 6, April 6 and May 1.

Remote learning days

There are three scheduled remote learning days on the calendar. These are full days where students will complete school work at home.

Oct. 21 and March 10 are remote learning days for K-12 students only.

The Nov. 24 remote learning day will be for all grades including preschool.

For more information or questions about the school calendar, contact Sidney City Schools at 937-497-2200 or email [email protected]