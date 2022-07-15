Roush receives scholarship

SIDNEY — Ashley Roush, of Sidney, is being awarded a $500 scholarship from the Shelby County Democratic Women.

The recipient is a 2021 graduate of Fairlawn High School and has completed her first year at Ohio University. While in high school, she was class president, a member of the National Honor Society and president of the student council. While at Ohio University she has been on the dean’s list and is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta. She plans to major in education and become a middle school math teacher.

The Shelby County Democratic Women give a scholarship annually and require the applicant to be a resident of Shelby County, be a graduate of a Shelby County school and have completed a year of college or trade school. There is no political affiliation requirement.