OSU sendoff set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is having a freshman send off Aug. 8 at the Sidney American Legion at 6:30. There will be pizza, games and Larry Lokia the “Buckeye Man” to send them off to college at The Ohio State University.

This is a good way for these freshman to network with others going to OSU for the first time. Any Shelby County freshman are invited along with their parents.

Reservations are a must and can be made by calling Tina Hottle at 937-498-9614 or email [email protected] Deadline for reservations are Aug. 1.