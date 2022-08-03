Manger receives scholarship

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Alpha Beta chapter of the International Teaching Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, has granted its annual scholarship for 2022. They have announced Ainsley Manger as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship.

Manger is the daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger, of Botkins. She is a graduate of Botkins High School where she was involved in volleyball, music and numerous school organizations including Future Teachers of America.

Throughout her high school career, Manger has worked in her community and church n many volunteer capacities.

In the fall, she plans to attend Heidelberg University and major in Early Education.

Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is a fellowship of women in education who promote educational and charitable projects. They grant the scholarship annually to students in Shelby County who plan to pursue a college degree in the field of education.