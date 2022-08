BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University undergraduate students who achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or better have been named to the Summer 2022 semester dean’s list.

To be chosen for the Dean’s List, students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list were:

Minster: Brooke Wolf

Versailles: Katelyn Marshal

DeGraff: Kyle Knight

Fort Loramie: Aleah Frilling and Brianna Barlage