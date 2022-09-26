Fort Loramie royalty

Isaac Raterman and Emma Canti were named Fort Loramie’s king and queen at their homecoming celebration on Friday, Sept. 23. Raterman is the son of Ron and Jo Raterman, and Canti is the daughter of Alessandra and Antonio Canti and host parents Kevin and Denise Moore.

