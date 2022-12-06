Botkins homecoming set for Dec. 9

BOTKINS — Botkins High School students are preparing for the annual homecoming dance this weekend.

The king and queen will be crowned Friday, Dec. 9, after the freshman basketball game at approximately 5:30 p.m. The teams will be taking on Jackson Center.

The homecoming dance is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10.

The theme is “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith. The colors are sage green, blush pink, and white peony. The vocalists this year are Ella Aufderhaar, daughter of Brad and Joy Aufderhaar, and Natalia Wiley, daughter of Kathe and Gene Meabon and Todd Wiley.

The junior high attendants are Kristen Wendel, daughter of Jason and Abby Wendel, and Kaleb Spencer, son of Jeffrey Spencer and Kristie Schwind. The freshman attendants are Brynnan Paul, daughter of RJ and Tonia Paul, and James Smith, son of James Smith and Margie Mercado.

The sophomores attendants are Keegan Showers, daughter of Josh and Melissa Aldridge and John Showers, and Matthew Okuley, son of David and Karen Okuley. The junior attendants are Lauren Manger, daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger, and Reis Aselage, son of Bobby and Clairissa Aselage.

The kindergarten attendants are Chloe Geis, daughter of Greg and Katie Geis, and Zane Gutman, son of Ryan and Audrey Gutman. The Student Council attendants are Malanie Maurer, daughter of Mike and Jamie Maurer, and Carter Pleiman, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman.

The candidates for king and queen are Lydia Dietz, daughter of Todd and Casey Dietz; Ben Ewry, son of Pat and Shelly Ewry; Kennedi Doseck, daughter of Bob and Jenni Doseck; John Smock, son of Phil and Mary Lee Smock; Katelyn Kinsella, daughter of Bob and Jill Kinsella; Brant Metz,, son of Jeff and Andrea Metz; Leah Steinke, daughter of Artie and Jill Steinke, and Brandt Boerger, son of Neil and Beth Boerger.