VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity

VERSAILLES — A large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller for their attendance.

Moran said, “We’ve been talking about this [project] for awhile… It’s been two years in the making, and quite a bit of dirt has already been moved, so that’s a good thing. A lot of exciting opportunities can happen with these buildings that will support some already fantastic programs, nationally- and state-recognized programs. We’re very excited about that! We’re glad you could be here with us.”

Project Opportunity is considered the necessary next step in a district with expanding music, FFA and STEM programs. The VEVS music program has increased by 75 percent, from roughly 40 students to 70 students; FFA has increased courses and grown to 180-plus students in grades eight to 12 with two full-time teachers; and STEM programs, now a requirement, have increased dramatically in the past 12 years.

According to the VEVS website, “Because of this growth, Versailles Schools is adding an expansion on the south part of the school building. This project is called Project Opportunity. The addition will include new band, STEM, weight, and multi-purpose rooms along with a lobby and more storage areas.”

The current need for Industrial Arts (STEM, Robotics) to share an area with FFA, and band and choir’s need to share space also will be remedied by this new addition.

The district recently received bids on two-thirds of the expansion project and updated estimates on the remaining third of the project. The current costs for the project are $14.5 million for the completion of STEM, FFA, music, weight room and multi-purpose space. At this time, the district will not be able to afford to complete the entire project without additional fundraising. The priority would be to complete all areas except the multi-purpose space. The district is spending $5 million from General Funds, $5 million from a 15-year 2.75% lease program, and $2 million from various other grants, reimbursements, and funding.

VEVS has been fortunate to have businesses, organizations, and families donate roughly $900,000 toward the project already. However, an additional $1.5 million is needed to complete all parts of Project Opportunity. If these additional funds are not raised, the multi-purpose space will have to be removed or delayed from the project.

In a Nov. 21 update, Moran said, “To try and reach this goal, I am seeking interested people, who may consider donating to complete the project… While the amount is large, I believe the attempt to complete the project is worthwhile.”

Donors who have pledged at least $5,000 will be recognized for their contributions by being placed on the donor wall for the specific area of the project. Additionally, donations of $5,000 or more may be split into equal amounts over five years. Those who would like to make a donation specifically for the multi-purpose area have another option. Donations of $150 for every 10 square feet will be recognized on the lobby wall. The multi-purpose room would have roughly 32,500 square feet of floor space, including a three-lane walking track, a court for volleyball/pickleball, and infield turf.

Potential donors are encouraged to contact Superintendent Moran at 937-621-1810 or [email protected] before Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, the deadline for pledges.

Keep up-to-date on Project Opportunity at https://www.versailles.k12.oh.us/ProjectOpportunity.aspx . A detailed brochure and donation form are available on the site.

On hand for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Beth Simons, EMIS; Adam Miller, STEM teacher; Bill Didier, Assistant Facilities director; Ken Moorman, Facilities director; Hope Batty, VEVS Board of Education member; Matt Magoto, VEVS Board of Education president; Jerry Shardo, VEVS Board of Education member; Jake Broering, VEVS Board of Education vice president; Jon Hemmelgarn, Middle School principal; Brenda Braun, Elementary School principal; Jacki Stonebraker, High School principal; Mason DeMange, music teacher; Ronda Stammen, music teacher; Sarah Rhoades, director of Special Education; Taylor Bergman, FFA teacher; and Dena Wuebker, FFA teacher. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_VHS-ground-4.jpg On hand for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Beth Simons, EMIS; Adam Miller, STEM teacher; Bill Didier, Assistant Facilities director; Ken Moorman, Facilities director; Hope Batty, VEVS Board of Education member; Matt Magoto, VEVS Board of Education president; Jerry Shardo, VEVS Board of Education member; Jake Broering, VEVS Board of Education vice president; Jon Hemmelgarn, Middle School principal; Brenda Braun, Elementary School principal; Jacki Stonebraker, High School principal; Mason DeMange, music teacher; Ronda Stammen, music teacher; Sarah Rhoades, director of Special Education; Taylor Bergman, FFA teacher; and Dena Wuebker, FFA teacher. Dawn Hatfield| Aim Media Midwest On hand for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Ryan Stewart, Level MB; Matt Gray, Level MB; Hope Batty, Versailles Board of Education member; Jackie Kremer, VEVS Treasurer; Aaron Moran, VEVS superintendent; Matt Magoto, Board of Education president; Jerry Shardo, Board of Education member; Jake Broering, Board of Education vice president; Brittany Harman, VEA president; Mandy Niekamp, Garmann Miller; Matt Hibner, Garmann Miller; and Steve DeMange, Garmann Miller. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_VHS-ground-1.jpg On hand for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Ryan Stewart, Level MB; Matt Gray, Level MB; Hope Batty, Versailles Board of Education member; Jackie Kremer, VEVS Treasurer; Aaron Moran, VEVS superintendent; Matt Magoto, Board of Education president; Jerry Shardo, Board of Education member; Jake Broering, Board of Education vice president; Brittany Harman, VEA president; Mandy Niekamp, Garmann Miller; Matt Hibner, Garmann Miller; and Steve DeMange, Garmann Miller. Dawn Hatfield| Aim Media Midwest On hand for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Abby Keller, student; Ronda Stammen, music teacher; Abigail Koons, student; Keegan Gibson, student; Echoe Grisez, student; Lola McGhee, student; Grace Borchers, student; Adam Miller, STEM teacher; Dominic Meyer, student; Riley Kruckeberg, student; Andrew Wuebker, student; Luke Kaiser, student; Zoe Billenstein, student; Jon Hemmelgarn, Middle School principal; Camille George, student; Brenda Braun, Elementary School principal; Andrew Lyons, student; Jacki Stonebraker, High School principal; Colin Batten, student; Mason DeMange, music teacher; Michael Menke, student; Taylor Bergman, FFA teacher; and Dena Wuebker, FFA teacher. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_VHS-ground-7.jpg On hand for the groundbreaking were, left to right, Abby Keller, student; Ronda Stammen, music teacher; Abigail Koons, student; Keegan Gibson, student; Echoe Grisez, student; Lola McGhee, student; Grace Borchers, student; Adam Miller, STEM teacher; Dominic Meyer, student; Riley Kruckeberg, student; Andrew Wuebker, student; Luke Kaiser, student; Zoe Billenstein, student; Jon Hemmelgarn, Middle School principal; Camille George, student; Brenda Braun, Elementary School principal; Andrew Lyons, student; Jacki Stonebraker, High School principal; Colin Batten, student; Mason DeMange, music teacher; Michael Menke, student; Taylor Bergman, FFA teacher; and Dena Wuebker, FFA teacher. Dawn Hatfield| Aim Media Midwest https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_weight-room.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_STEM-lab.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_STEM-exterior-entry.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_multi-purpose.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_main-entrance.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_lobby.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_exterior-full-expansion.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_Band-room.jpg Design by Garmann Miller; courtesy of VEVS

By Dawn Hatfield DailyAdvocate.com

Reach Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at [email protected] or 937-569-0066.

