The Temple of Rumley reopens

ANNA — The Rumley Baptist Church has a new life. Now known as The Temple of Rumley, the church is reopening for services.

The Temple Ministries have been hard at work making sure all the details are in place for the open house on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. and would like to invite all past members and the community to stop in and visit. The small chapel church has been the home for many generations, where Sunday School was taught, dedications made, weddings, baptisms, and where many visited each week to give unto God.

In June 2019, The Temple Ministries acquired the building with the words from the previous leaders, “We just want there to be a church to stay in this community.” Pastor Mark Hina leading Temple Ministries had already been asked of God to begin a work in that area several years before but was waiting on God to open the doors. Temple Ministries began working to make a few upgrades and put a little tender loving care inside and out and are ready to open again for services beginning Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

The church is a historical sight and has been a part of the Shelby County Historical Society since February 2000. A plaque still remaining on the grounds, states Rumley was established in 1837 where this church served as a school, and a church to the then thriving community for many African American families and still today is the last remaining building of that era.

“The Temple Ministries feel very honored to be a part of such an historical building, but greater than that to share the hope of Jesus Christ,” said Hina.

The Temple of Rumley joins Temple Ministries main campus and office located in Sidney, which includes a Spanish and French speaking class and church. Other location of campuses includes The Temple of Quincy and The Temple of St. Paris.

“God is on the move and we just want to give back to others as God has given to us. The Temple of Rumley is such a unique opportunity located in a remote location but with a great God. Please come and check it out! Same God, Same building…. Waiting for you,” said Hina.

The church is located at 14811 Hardin-Wapak Road, in Anna.