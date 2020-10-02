Connection Point gives care packages

SIDNEY — Connection Point Church members recently volunteered to assemble care packages for local schools.

“We packed 460 care packages for all the staff (not just teachers, but aides, custodians, cooks, secretaries and administrators, too) at Sidney City Schools, Fairlawn Local Schools and Christian Academy Schools,” said Mark Kaufman, associate pastor.

The care packages were filled with objects they felt would be beneficial to the school staff.

“We included personal care items as well as snacks. Granola bar, peanuts, Dove chocolate, chips, chewing gum, Aleve, Emergen-C, hand lotion, lip balm, tissues, and a smiley face stress ball were included,” said Kaufman.

The church has seen that the schools have had a trying year because of COVID-19.

“Last school year ended so abruptly, and our teachers and staff adapted so quickly to remote learning and making it the best experience possible for their students. Then as this year started, it was anything but “normal” for them. They had to deal with physical distancing, facial coverings, the mix of face-to-face learning with some remote learners, and more. The students have all sorts of emotions – they haven’t been in a classroom for nearly six months.So we wanted each school staff member to know we appreciate them and all they did at the end of last year and in preparation for starting this year, that God loves them and so do we, and that we are praying for them on an ongoing basis,” said Kaufman.

The church also put signs up at the schools, letting them know they are appreciated.

Christian Academy thanked Connection Point in their newsletter.

“This week Connection Point surprised our staff with individual care packages and placed a couple of signs in the yard showing their support of Christian Academy. During this Covid-19 stress the prayers and support really touched our lives. We needed it. Thank you, Connection Point for showing us your appreciation,” read the newsletter.

“It’s all about showing God’s love in a real and practical way,” said Kaufman.

Connection Point Church of God is located at 1510 Campbell Road.

Sign displayed at schools to thank the schools for all they have done. Connection Point put these signs up to remind the schools of the church’s appreciation and that the church would be praying for them throughout the school year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_IMG1.jpg Sign displayed at schools to thank the schools for all they have done. Connection Point put these signs up to remind the schools of the church’s appreciation and that the church would be praying for them throughout the school year. Courtesy photo Care packages including snacks and wellness items, and the smiley face stress ball. Some have confessed to using it already. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_IMG2.jpg Care packages including snacks and wellness items, and the smiley face stress ball. Some have confessed to using it already. Courtesy photo

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.