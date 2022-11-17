Arc funding will help Parents Night Out

SIDNEY — Shelby County Arc will be participating in the Community Foundation Match Day 2022 and will use gifts it receives to offset revenue losses and enhance its current offerings. The organization offers year-round social and recreational programming to individuals of all ages who live in Shelby County and have developmental disabilities.

“In 2021, we unexpectedly lost two longtime sources of grant funding totaling $11,000,” said Kendra Hamaker, executive director. “That’s pretty significant for an organization of our size.”

One of the programs affected by funding loss is Parents Night Out, which provides one free evening of childcare each month during the school year for caregivers of young children with developmental disabilities or significant delays.

“It can be difficult for parents of children with medical needs to find someone who is comfortable with watching their child while they are away,” said Hamaker. “Parents Night Out was created so that caregivers can drop their children off, knowing they will be well taken care of, and leave with a few hours of free time for themselves.”

Summer Recreation Camp also lost its primary funder after grant eligibility changed. The annual, week-long day camp registers around 30 school-age children with developmental disabilities each year and offers a full schedule of crafts, activities and field trips.

The funding needed for both programs pays for staff experienced in working with children who have developmental disabilities and the cost of meals, snacks, field trips, crafts and activities.

In addition to Parents Night Out and Summer Recreation Camp, Shelby County Arc offers seven other programs and events, including Friday Night Out, Teen Night Out, Camp Dalanda, Family Swim Nights, Family Skate Nights, Arc Bowling League and Day at the Lake.

To support Shelby County Arc on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Arc noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Arc, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.