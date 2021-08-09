Four to join Fairlawn Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — Fairlawn will be inducting four new members into its Hall of Honor at a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The four inductees into the Hall of Honor are Tim and Jackie Everett, Michael M. Fair and Sara Raasch.

The evening will begin with registration from 4:30-5:30 with dinner beginning at 5:30. Entertainment and class introductions will follow and the evening will end with the Hall of Honor induction ceremony. Reservations are required and can be secured by calling Fairlawn School for contact information.

Tim and Jackie Everett, who are both 1980 graduates of Fairlawn High School, met 54 years ago in kindergarten and just celebrated 40 years of marriage. Their family has been part of the Fairlawn community for decades.

Tim’s parents, the late Ronald Everett and Patricia (Strayer) Everett, were graduates from 1958. Jackie’s parents, Richard and Valera (Brautigam) Slonkosky, were graduates from 1953 and 1955.

All three of their children attended Fairlawn as well, Heidi (Everett) Kindle graduated in 1999, Tyler Everett in 2002, and Trey Everett in 2013. Tim and Jackie also have five grandchildren.

During their time at Fairlawn, Tim was on the baseball, golf, and basketball teams. He was also a member of the FFA, where he received State and American Farmer Degrees . Jackie was the first girl to ever be a part of the FFA, where she served as a class officer, and played basketball and volleyball.

Tim has been a farmer all his life with the Everett Farms, Inc., alongside his brother Jon. Now, their two sons Tyler and Joey have joined them in the family business. Another place you may see Tim around is at the great Shelby County Fair, he has been a part of the Shelby County Fair Board for 30 years, with 16 of those years serving as the fair president.

Jackie is currently employed at Sidney Wal-Mart and has been part of the Wal-Mart family for 31 years.

Both Tim and Jackie have given countless hours to volunteering for Fairlawn Local Schools, not only when their own children attended, but even when their children had already graduated they continued to give back to the school, students, and community of Fairlawn. Tim volunteered coaching basketball, baseball, and softball when Heidi, Tyler, and Trey played. Then coached the intramural basketball program starting in 2002 and coached for 13 years volunteering his time with the youth of Fairlawn. He enjoyed everyone that he coached with through the years. You could also find Tim manning the popcorn machine for countless games in the concession stand. He also helped serve on the committee for the athletic complex and every time you look at the scoreboard in the cafeteria you can thank Tim Everett for spearheading this idea, so that when Jackie was volunteering at the concession stand she would know when she could come back into the game to watch her kids take the court. This also allowed people to continue to know the game score while getting those snacks.

Jackie spent her time volunteering by taking money at the front door of the basketball games, working in the concession stand, serving on the athletic boosters to help raise money for new uniforms. Jackie also helped organize the fall festival and volunteered being a room mother throughout many years at Fairlawn.

If you have ever met Tim and Jackie their passion is their family. Their endless support of their children and grandchildren is astonishing. As parents, they have logged many hours on the road traveling to support their children and grandchildren. Their youngest, Trey, was the first state champion of Fairlawn in high jump in 2013, then went on to be a three time All-American in high jump. He is currently employed at Continental Express Inc. and will be getting married to Megan Heitmeyer in October.

Their middle child, Tyler is married to Stephanie (Ward) Everett, she has been a teacher for 13 years at Fairlawn. They have three kids, Landon, 7, Nolan, 6, and Lena, 4. They also get to travel to Florida, to visit their oldest Heidi, who has been teaching third grade for 18 years, she is married to Mike Kindle and they have two boys, Connor, 12, and Caden, 10.

Michael M. Fair, of Sidney, was born in Port Jefferson, and is a 1961 graduate of Fairlawn High School. He is next to the youngest of 10 children (five boys, five girls) born to Thomas (Duke) and Ladonna Fair and resided in Green Township from the age of two until graduation.

He married Sharon A. Hetzler in 1961, who is also a 1961 graduate of Fairlawn. They have been married 59 years and have two sons (Scott and Chris), six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Fair was best recognized for athletics in school. In basketball he played on two county league championship and two county league runner-up teams. He was selected to the All County 3 years, was a career 1,000-point scorer (before the 3-point line existed). In baseball he played on 3 county league championship and one county league runner-up teams, had a career pitching record of 21-0 with a 1.584 ERA, averaging 10.450 strikeouts per 7 inning game and throwing 2 no-hit games.

After graduation, Fair worked at Kiser Lake State Park for about a month as a lifeguard before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He attended boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois, where he was selected Honor Man of his Company. He spent 20 years in the Navy retiring in 1981 as a Senior Chief Radioman (E-8). He attended Radioman A School; Radioman B (Electronics) School; and three Cryptographic Repair Schools.

His sea duty stations were served on 4 destroyers, a fleet tug, an ammunition ship and Naval Communication Station Morocco, Africa, where his family accompanied him. He served on shore duty stations in Ferndale, California, Sugar Grove, West Virginia, and Washington D.C.

His first ship, the USS Haynsworth (DD 700) participated in the Cuban Missile Blockade. He is a Vietnam veteran, serving off the coast of Vietnam, providing gun fire support to troop conflicts inland. Fair is a Disabled American Veteran from exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Mekong Delta waters of Vietnam. He was awarded the following medals and ribbons: Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, four Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon and Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Fair continued playing sports during his Navy career. He played basketball in various intra-mural and ship squadron leagues. He started pitching fast pitch softball at the age of 19 after joining the Navy. He played in the All-Navy Fast Pitch Softball Championships 3 times (1965 at shortstop), (1973 and 1975 as a pitcher), winning the All Navy in 1973 playing for Naval Air Station Norfolk, Virginia. While stationed in Sugar Grove, West Virginia, in 1973, he pitched one perfect game against the No. 4 team in the state. Also, in 1973 he had the privilege of pitching against the great Eddie Feigner (King and His Court) in Norfolk, Virginia. He won two All European Navy Championships in 1975 and 1976 while stationed in Morocco, Africa.

After retiring from the Navy, Fair and his family moved back to Sidney. He farmed in Perry and Orange Townships with his in-laws, (2016 Fairlawn Hall of Honor Inductees, Jim and Sue Hetzler), for 4 years. During those years he was a substitute rural mail carrier for the Sidney Post Office and assisted Jim with the ice cream and milk deliveries at the Shelby County Fair for Pasco United Methodist Church.

After farming Fair went to work for Eagle Electric in Sidney, Ohio, doing electrical, industrial electrical control and computer automation for Cargill Inc., Sidney, Ohio. In 1988, Fair and Steve Esser started an electrical contracting business (S&M Controls, Inc.). He continued doing the electrical, industrial electrical control and computer automation at Cargill. Fair sold his half of S&M Controls to Esser and retired in 2005 due to health problems.

Fair started playing fast pitch softball for the Moulton Merchants upon retiring from the Navy in 1981. He participated in the Class A National Fast Pitch Softball tournament with Moulton, held in Redding, Calif. He also played for the Piqua Fastballers, pitching their team’s first no-hitter. He continued to play for Piqua until completely retiring from ball.

He belongs to the following organizations: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fleet Reserve Association, Moose, Shelby County Senior Center, Farm Bureau, Piqua Golden Boys Golf, and Pasco United Methodist Church.

Since retiring Fair enjoys playing golf, and spending time with his family. He and his wife Sherry (who is his best friend and love of his life) have spent a few winters in Lake Placid, FL enjoying each other’s company.

Sara Raasch graduated from Fairlawn in 2007. She is the oldest daughter of Doug and Mary Jo, who currently reside in Sidney. Raasch went on to graduate from Wright State University in Dayton before meeting her husband in Utah. After a brief stint living in Cincinnati, Raasch, her husband, and their young son now live in Virginia.

During high school, Raasch was took part in a number of activities. She was active on the yearbook committee and helped design the 2007 release. After a rather daring (in her words) audition for the production of High School Musical, Raasch was given a lead role — which also happened to be the only non-singing role, a fact she still laughs about to this day. Raasch also was made mistress of ceremonies at homecoming.

Raasch graduated in 2010 from Wright State University with a degree in Organizational Leadership, but her passion always lay in writing. She took on a number of odd jobs post-graduation, in an effort, she now knows, to bide her time until she could fulfill her lifelong dream of getting a book published.

That dream became a reality in October 2014, when the first book in her teen fantasy trilogy debuted in stores across the country and world. Snow Like Ashes would go on to be a #4 Barnes and Noble bestseller; a No. 1 Amazon bestseller; and a No. 10 New York Times series list bestseller. It was also Huffington Post’s Best Book of the Year and Goodreads’ No. 3 Most Anticipated Book of 2014.

For her writing, Raasch has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, Teen Vogue, Tor.com, Barnes and Noble Blog, Writer’s Digest, and more. She has traveled domestically as well as internationally for book conferences and events, meeting fans all over the world. Her books to date have been translated into over twelve languages with almost half a million copies sold worldwide.

When not writing, Raasch works as a social media and content manager for a variety of clients. You can find Raasch and her complete collection of works online at sararaaschbooks.com.