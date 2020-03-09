Elect Frye to be the next Sheriff

To the editor:

I am writing this letter of support for Chief Deputy Jim Frye whom is running for office of Sheriff. Jim is a compassionate, honest and dedicated individual. I have had the opportunity to meet Jim because I have family and friends that work at the Sheriff’s Office. I can tell you that he cares very much for his community and for his employees. He has implemented and assisted with many programs at the Sheriff’s Office. Jim supports the rehabilitation of inmates and this is clear because of the many classes that are offered to prisoners: Drug and alcohol counseling, Job skills classes which includes workplace expectations and resume writing skills, life skills on healthy living, mental health counseling, religious programs involving local ordained pastors and Gideons, Re-entry programs that assist prisoners with finding employment, Medication Assisted Treatment Programs and the STAR House which were all created to assist prisoners that want to work on recovery and rehabilitation. These are just a few of the programs offered to people that are incarcerated. Jim Frye cares about his community which I know he will serve to his fullest potential when elected Sheriff. His experience and knowledge will make him the most qualified person for the job. Please vote for and elect Chief Deputy Jim Frye to be the next Sheriff in Shelby County.

Sincerely,

Mary Jo McReynolds

Sidney