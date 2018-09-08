Area football roundup: Anna pounds New Bremen 42-7 to open MAC play

NEW BREMEN — Anna’s defense shut down New Bremen in a Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday.

The Cardinals, which had scored 75 points in their first two games, were held to 235 yards of offense and eight first downs in Anna’s 42-7 win.

The Rockets racked up 322 yards of offense and built a 21-0 lead by halftime. Junior quarterback Bart Bixler scored on a 47-yard touchdown run with 9:50 left in the first quarter and added a 1-yard run early in the fourth. Jeffrey Richards then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Lininger 31 seconds before halftime.

Riley Huelskamp scored on a 1-yard run with 8:54 left in the third quarter to boost the lead to 28-0, then Richards returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown less than a minute later to put on a running clock.

Bixler completed Anna’s scoring with a 21-yard touchdown to Richards with 6:35 left in the fourth. New Bremen’s touchdown came on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Bornhorst to Bryce Blickle with 5:33 left in the fourth.

Bixler completed 7-of-13 passes for 61 yards and ran 10 times for 133 yards. Huelskamp ran for 51 yards on 17 carries. Richards finished with five receptions for 49 yards and Lininger had two catches for 37 yards. Lininger led Anna with five solo tackles.

Bornhorst completed 10-of-18 passes for 140 yards with one TD and one interception. Nicholas Wells led the Cardinals with 48 rushing yards on seven carries, while Bornhorst ran for 17 yards on two carries. Blickle caught three passes for 80 yards and Grant Selby caught four passes for 45 yards. Wells led New Bremen with seven solo tackles, one of which was for loss.

Anna (2-1) will host St. Henry (3-0) in MAC play next Friday. New Bremen (2-1) will travel to Fort Recovery (2-1).

Fort Loramie 33, Covington 14

Collin Moore threw four touchdown passes to Carter Mescher as Fort Loramie cruised to a win in a Cross County Conference opener on Friday.

Moore threw 42-, 52- and 99-yard touchdown passes to Mescher in the first half to put the Redskins up 20-0. Max Hoying added a 14-yard run before halftime to increase the lead to 26-7, and Moore threw a 71-yard TD pass to Mescher in the third quarter to close the Redskins’ scoring.

Fort Loramie had 460 yards of total offense, with 336 coming through the air. Covington had 237 yards of offense.

This article will be updated with Fort Loramie’s individual statistics when they’re reported.

Lehman Catholic 24, Graham 14

The Cavaliers scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away to a nonconference win on Friday in St. Paris.

Michael Denning hit a 31-yard field goal to put the Cavaliers up 17-14, then Elliott Gilardi intercepted a pass from Graham quarterback Brady King and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to clinch the victory.

Graham took an early 6-0 lead, but Gilardi threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Sollman in the first quarter to put Lehman up 7-6 after a Denning extra point.

Sollman scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, but Graham’s Camron VanHoose scored a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Austin Gibson caught a two-point conversion to tie it up.

Graham had 276 offensive yards but had two interceptions. Lehman had 259 yards of offense and didn’t turn the ball over. The Cavaliers had 185 passing yards and 74 yards on the ground.

Lehman (1-2) will open Northwest Central Conference play on Friday at home against Ridgemont (1-2).

This article will be updated with Lehman’s individual statistics when they’re reported.

Minster 28, Fort Recovery 22

Jacob Niemeyer threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to August Boehnlein with 54 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to victory in a MAC opener on Friday in Minster.

Niemeyer completed 11-of-15 passes for 116 yards and also ran for 80 yards on 10 carries. Alex Schmitmeyer ran for 60 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns.

The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime. Schmitmeyer ran for a 1-yard touchdown early in the third. Clay Schmitz threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Thobe with 3:51 left in the third quarter, but Fort Recovery missed the extra point and trailed 14-13.

Schmitmeyer scored on another 1-yard run with 30 seconds later, but Minster missed the extra point and led 20-13. Clay Schmitz scored on a 1-yard run with 44 seconds left to pull Fort Recovery within 20-19 after a missed PAT. Cobe Wendel made a 26-yard field goal with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter to give the Indians the lead.

Fort Recovery had 406 yards of offense but had three turnovers. Minster had 249 yards of offense with no turnovers.

Cody Frericks had one fumble recovery for Minster while Jack Heitbrink had both interceptions and one sack.

Minster (3-0) will travel to Coldwater (3-0) in MAC action next Friday.

Riverside 21, Indian Lake 7

After being shut out the first two weeks, Luke Ruby ran for three touchdowns to help the Pirates earn a nonconference win on Friday in De Graff.

Roby ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a short TD run in the second quarter to put Riverside up 14-0 at halftime. After the Lakers scored midway through the third, Roby added another short scoring run midway through the fourth.

Riverside (1-2) will open Northwest Central Conference play next Friday at home against Marion Elgin (1-2).

This article will be updated with statistics when reported.

Coldwater 35, Versailles 7

Jake Hemmelgarn threw three touchdowns in the first half to help Coldwater take a 28-0 lead over Versailles, which dropped to 1-2 with the home loss.

The Tigers had 176 yards of offense, while Coldwater had 369. Hemmelgarn completed 16-of-21 passes for 222 yards and Mitch Niekamp ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Jake Poling rushed for 72 yards on 26 carries for Versailles while Derek Cavin ran for 27 yards on three carries. Cavin had one catch for 32 yards and Poling had one catch for 16 yards. Ryan Martin completed 4-of-15 passes for 57 yards.

Poling scored Versailles’ touchdown on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers will travel to Parkway (0-3) next week in MAC play.

New Bremen’s Jarod Keller tries to pull down Anna’s Jeffery Richards during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL5-1.jpg New Bremen’s Jarod Keller tries to pull down Anna’s Jeffery Richards during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Mitchell Hayes breaks up pass Anna’s Jeffery Richards in the end zone during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818AnnaFB1-1.jpg New Bremen’s Mitchell Hayes breaks up pass Anna’s Jeffery Richards in the end zone during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Mitchell Hays takes the ball down the field during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Anna on Friday in New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL3-1.jpg New Bremen’s Mitchell Hays takes the ball down the field during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Anna on Friday in New Bremen. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher runs during a Cross County Conference game against Covington on Friday in Fort Loramie. Mescher caught four touchdown passes from Collin Moore in the win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL8-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher runs during a Cross County Conference game against Covington on Friday in Fort Loramie. Mescher caught four touchdown passes from Collin Moore in the win. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Devin Wehrman dives for a Covington runner uring a Cross County Conference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL7-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Devin Wehrman dives for a Covington runner uring a Cross County Conference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore runs uring a Cross County Conference game against Covington on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL6-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore runs uring a Cross County Conference game against Covington on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Mike Ketner holds the ball as Bryan Falk kicks during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Fort Recovery on Friday in Minster. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL2-1.jpg Minster’s Mike Ketner holds the ball as Bryan Falk kicks during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Fort Recovery on Friday in Minster. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Jacob Niemeyer runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Fort Recovery on Friday in Minster. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL1-1.jpg Minster’s Jacob Niemeyer runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Fort Recovery on Friday in Minster. David Pence | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Braydon Dean looks to tackle Belmont’s Jayzon Wagner during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL10-1.jpg Sidney’s Braydon Dean looks to tackle Belmont’s Jayzon Wagner during a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Caleb Harris tries to avoid a Belmont defender during a run in the first half of a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL9-1.jpg Sidney’s Caleb Harris tries to avoid a Belmont defender during a run in the first half of a nonconference game at Welcome Stadium on Friday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna junior quarterback Bart Bixler scores one of two touchdowns during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN090818FNL4-1.jpg Anna junior quarterback Bart Bixler scores one of two touchdowns during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie crushes Covington to open CCC play, Lehman beats Graham

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Week 3 Area Scores Sidney 38, Belmont 6 F Anna 42, New Bremen 7 F Fort Loramie 33, Covington 14 F Lehman Catholic 24, Graham 14 F Minster 28, Fort Recovery 22 F Riverside 21, Indian Lake 7 F Coldwater 35, Versailles 7 F

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

