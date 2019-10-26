Area football roundup: Minster beats Versailles for 5th consecutive win

MINSTER — Minster scored the first three touchdowns and cruised from there to a 42-20 Midwest Athletic Conference win over Versailles on Friday at Memorial Field.

Minster senior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer scored on 46 and 56-yard TD runs in the first quarter and threw a 38-yard TD pass to Trent Roetgerman early in the second quarter to give the squad a 21-0 lead.

He threw a 63-yard TD pass to Rotgerman in the third quarter and scored on a 63-yard run in the fourth quarter. Senior RB Alex Schmitmeyer scored the Wildcats’ final TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Niemeyer ran for 184 yards on eight carries and completed 11-of-16 passes for 205 yards with two TDs. Schmitmeyer gained 164 yards on 23 carries. Roetgerman caught four passes for 152 yards.

Minster (8-1, 6-1 MAC) finished with 553 yards of offense while Versailles finished with 323. It was the Wildcats’ fifth consecutive win and the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss.

Versailles senior quarterback Ryan Martin completed 17-of-30 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown and ran for 40 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Zack Osborne led the squad with 75 rushing yards and scored one TD on eight carries.

The Wildcats will finish regular-season play next Friday at New Bremen. The Tigers (3-6, 2-5) will finish the season by hosting Fort Recovery.

Anna 49, Parkway 28

Anna got a bit of a challenge from Parkway but pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a MAC victory on Friday in Rockford.

It’s the first victory this season for Anna (8-1, 6-1) that didn’t come by a running-clock margin of 30 or more points.

Anna led 28-14 at halftime, but Parkway’s Eli Rich threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Kinney to cut the gap to seven points early in the fourth quarter.

Anna pulled away in the fourth, though. Senior running back Riley Huelskamp threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Emerson with 11:47 left to boost the lead to 35-21, then ran for a 13-yard TD with 9:20 left to extend the lead to 21 points. Malach Minnich scored on a 3-yard run with 6:46 left to finish the team’s scoring.

Anna senior QB Bart Bixler completed 8-of-18 passes for 109 yards and led the squad with 124 rushing yards on 17 carries. He scored two rushing TDs.

Huelskamp ran for 121 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. Hayden Davies gained 77 rushing yards on two carries and Minnich gained 56 yards on four carries. Kamren Steward led the squad with 81 receiving yards on six catches.

The Rockets had 563 yards of offense while Parkway had 315. Nick Hawk led the Panthers with 162 rushing yards and two TDs.

The Rockets, which have won their last four games, will wrap up regular-season play next Friday at home against Delphos St. John’s.

Fort Loramie 55, Twin Valley South 0

Damon Mescher scored four touchdowns in the first half to help the squad build an insurmountable early lead in another blowout Cross County Conference win.

Mescher scored touchdowns on a long punt return and a 15-yard TD reception from Collin Moore in the first quarter and added TDs on another long punt return and an interception return in the second quarter to help the squad build a 48-0 lead.

Moore also threw TD passes to Mark Seger and Nick Brandewie in the first half and scored on a 21-yard TD run.

It was the eighth consecutive win for Fort Loramie (8-1, 7-0 CCC) and its fifth-straight conference win by a running-clock margin. The victory also secured at least a share of the CCC title for the squad, which can clinch its second consecutive outright title by beating Tri-County North (1-8) on the road next Friday.

Lehman Catholic 21, Upper Scioto Valley 6

The Cavaliers took advantage of six turnovers by Upper Scioto Valley in a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in McGuffey.

R.J. Bertini threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to John Edwards in the second quarter to give Lehman a 7-0 lead. The Rams pulled within 7-6 on a long TD pass early in the fourth quarter, but Bertini threw a 29-yard TD pass with 9:57 left and threw a 28-yard TD pass to Edwards with 4:23 left to help seal the win.

Upper Scioto Valley outgained Lehman 319 yards to 246, but the Cavaliers intercepted three passes and recovered three fumbles. Lehman committed three turnovers: two interceptions and one fumble.

Bertini completed 11-of-18 passes for 122 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Drew Barhorst led the squad with 106 rushing yards on 21 carries. Edwards caught five passes for 47 yards.

The win broke a two-game losing streak for the Cavaliers (4-5, 4-2 NWCC), which will wrap up the season against Lima Perry next Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

New Bremen 41, Delphos St. John’s 13

The Cardinals pulled away late to a big MAC win on Friday in Delphos.

The Blue Jays took an early 7-0 lead but Nolan Bornhorst threw touchdown passes to Dan Homan and Patrick Wells to put the squad ahead, then Zach Bertke returned an interception for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to increase the lead to 21-7.

Bornhorst scored on a 4-yard TD run early in the third quarter and Bertke scored on a 29-yard run late in the quarter to boost the lead to 34-7. Bornhorst scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth to cap off New Bremen’s scoring.

Bornhorst completed 10-of-12 passes for 187 yards and ran for a team-best 54 yards on 13 carries. Bertke gained 45 yards on nine carries and Homan led the squad with 115 receiving yards on five receptions.

New Bremen (7-2, 5-2 MAC) will wrap up regular-season play next Friday at home against Minster.

Lima Perry 42, Riverside 32

The Pirates closed the gap in the second half but couldn’t overcome a 30-12 halftime deficit against NWCC leader Perry on Friday in De Graff.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Riverside (4-5, 3-3) will wrap up the season on Friday at Ridgemont.

