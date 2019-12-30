Saturday roundup: Fairlawn pulls away early from Riverside

SIDNEY — Fairlawn pulled away by halftime to earn a 66-43 nonconference boys basketball victory over Riverside on Saturday on its home court.

Fairlawn took a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed its advantage to 40-18 by halftime. The squad used a 13-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter to close out the win.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 15 points and eight rebounds while Skyler Piper scored 13 and Jackson Jones added 12, six of which came on three dunks in the first half.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 15 points while Wade Auflick scored 11. The Pirates shot 14 for 46 (30.4 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 30-27.

“We just didn’t show up ready to play and that showed in the first half,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Fairlawn jumped on us early and we couldn’t recover.”

Fairlawn (4-2) will play next on Friday when it hosts Jackson Center. Riverside (1-9) will play next on Saturday when it travels to Miami East.

Botkins 54, New Knoxville 20

The Trojans held the Rangers scoreless in the fourth quarter to run away to a nonconference win on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Botkins used an 11-7 scoring advantage in the first quarter and 13-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead, then finished with a 10-6 scoring advantage in the third and 20-0 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins with 16 points while Tyler Free scored 12, Zane Paul scored nine and Jacob Pleiman scored eight. The squad hit 13 three-pointers in the win and 7-of-8 free-throw attempts.

Botkins (6-3) will play next on Friday when it hosts Fort Loramie.

• Girls basketball

Versailles 38, Russia 27

The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a nonconference victory at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium on Saturday.

Versailles took an 8-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 21-14 at halftime. The Tigers led 27-21 heading into the fourth and outscored the Raiders 11-6 in the final quarter to secure the win.

Caitlin McEldowney led Versailles with 10 points while Hannah Barga scored eight and Danielle Kunk scored seven.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with nine points.

Versailles (8-3) will play next on Thursday at New Bremen. Russia (5-6) will play next on Saturday when it hosts Houston.

New Bremen 57, Lehman Catholic 47

The Cardinals won the final high school game played in the district’s middle school gymnasium before its demolition later this year by pulling away in the fourth quarter from Lehman Catholic on Saturday.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 27-21 at halftime. New Bremen used a 16-9 scoring edge in the third to take a 37-36 lead then finished off the win with a 20-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with 17 points and nine rebounds while Madison Cordonnier scored 15 points. Freund scored eight points in the fourth quarter while Cordonnier scored seven.

Rylie McIver led Lehman with 19 points and five steals while Anna Cianciolo scored 10 points and had four assists.

New Bremen shot 17 for 47 (36 percent) from the field and outrebounded Lehman 36-21. The Cardinals made 19-of-28 free-throw attempts while Lehman made 2-of-5. The Cavaliers shot 21 for 53 (40 percent) from the field.

New Bremen (7-3) will play next on Thursday when it hosts Versailles. Lehman (4-5) will return to action on Thursday at Jackson Center.

New Knoxville 52, Jackson Center 28

The Tigers couldn’t keep up with New Knoxville in a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

The Rangers led 14-7, 26-17 and 38-24 at the quarter breaks. New Knoxville made 12-of-23 free-throw attempts while Jackson Center never made it to the line.

Ashley Mullenhour led Jackson Center with eight points, all of which came in the first half.

Jackson Center (2-7) played at Lima Perry on Monday and will play again on Thursday when it hosts Lehman Catholic.

Anna 48, Waynesville 42

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Waynesville.

The Spartans took a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-21 at halftime but Anna used a 14-9 scoring edge in the third to take a 35-32 lead and pulled away with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 15 points while Ella Doseck scored 13 and Kiplyn Rowland scored 11.

Anna (7-4) will play next on Saturday at Miami East.

Botkins 63, Ansonia 24

The Trojans cruised to a big nonconference win on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins took an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 43-10 at halftime and 55-18 at the end of the third.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with 18 points while Jill Greve scored 14 and Boston Paul added eight.

Botkins (7-2) played at Parkway on Monday and will play next on Saturday when it hosts Fort Loramie.

Bethel 55, Fairlawn 44

The Jets lost a home nonconference game on Saturday.

Bethel led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and used a 15-5 scoring advantage in the second to boost the lead to 27-14 by halftime.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with 13 points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored 11 points and had a team-high nine rebounds. The Jets shot 14 for 53 (26 percent) from the field and outrebounded Bethel 27-24.

Fairlawn (3-7) will host Jackson Center on Saturday.

Minster 60, Lima Bath 43

Minster won Lima Bath’s McDonald’s Holiday Classic by beating the host school in the championship game on Saturday in Lima.

Minster took a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 33-20 at halftime and 41-32 at the end of the third.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 23 points while Dana Prenger scored eight.

Minster (9-1) will play next on Thursday at Fort Recovery.

Riverside 35, Benjamin Logan 33

The Pirates beat Logan County rival Ben Logan in a nonconference game on Saturday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium.

Ben Logan took an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 9-8 scoring advantage in the second to take a 20-18 halftime lead. After each team scored nine points in the third, Riverside used an 8-4 scoring advantage in the fourth to earn a comeback win.

Olivia Perk and Amber Waters each scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pirates while Lauryn Sanford scored nine points and had six steals and five assists.

Riverside (6-4) will play next on Saturday when it hosts Troy Christian.

