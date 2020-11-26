Tuesday roundup: Anna opens season with narrow loss at West Liberty-Salem

WEST LIBERTY — Anna opened the season with a 48-46 nonconference loss in a showdown between two of the Dayton area’s Division III perennial powers on Tuesday at West Liberty-Salem.

The Tigers led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at the half. They extended the lead to 37-32 by the end of the third quarter before the Rockets narrowed the final deficit.

Ella Doseck led Anna with 28 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Botkins 42, Jackson Center 26

The Trojans (2-0) opened Shelby County Athletic League play with a victory on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans with 14 points while Makenna Maurer scored nine, Boston Paul scored eight and Camdyn Paul scored seven.

Botkins built a 16-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 24-9 at halftime and 32-16 at the end of the third.

Houston 51, Fairlawn 46

The Wildcats opened the season with an SCAL victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

No scoring or other information was reported.

Riverside 58, Hardin Northern 23

The Pirates (2-0) earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Dola. Kirsten Schlumbohm led the squad with 14 points and seven steals while Olivia Perk scored nine points and had nine rebounds. Lauryn Sanford scored nine points and had eight rebounds and five assists.

FRIDAY LATE RESULTS

Botkins 66, Hardin Northern 34

The Trojans opened the season on Friday in Dola with a nonconference win. Carmen Heuker scored 18 points while Aleah Johnson scored 10. Makenna Maurer, Jill Greve and Boston Paul each scored nine points.

Ella Doseck https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_EllaDoseck-1.jpg Ella Doseck

Botkins beats Jackson Center in SCAL matchup

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.