Friday roundup: Sidney earns 20-point win over Troy

SIDNEY — Sidney earned its third victory in five days by beating Troy 48-28 in a Miami Valley League game on Friday.

Like in their 55-27 win over Xenia on Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter. Troy pulled within 25-22 late in the third quarter, but Sidney scored the last six points of the quarter to take a nine-point lead into the fourth and then finished with a 17-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 20 points. She was held scoreless in the third after scoring 13 points in the first half but added seven in the fourth.

Lexee Brewer added 13 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Kiara Hudgins scored six points (all in the second half) and Samantha Reynolds scored five points.

The Trojans built an early 5-1 lead but Sidney scored the next five points. Troy’s Macie Taylor hit a 3 to give the squad an 8-6 lead, but the Yellow Jackets scored the last five points of the second to take an 11-8 lead. Sidney used a 12-6 scoring advantage in the second to push its lead to 23-12 by halftime.

Sidney (5-2, 4-2 MVL Valley) was scheduled to host Fairborn on Monday, but the game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Skyhawks’ team. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host West Carrollton (5-3, 5-3) in a key MVL Valley matchup on Wednesday.

• Boys basketball

Botkins 59, Houston 28

The Trojans earned a big Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 19-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats 12-7 in the second to take a 31-17 halftime lead. The Trojans finished with a 13-9 scoring edge in the third and 15-2 advantage in the fourth.

Carter and Jacob Pleiman each scored 11 points for Botkins (6-0, 4-0 SCAL) while Jameson Meyer scored 10 and Zane Paul scored nine.

Ryan Ely and Parker Herrick each scored seven points for Houston (0-6, 0-5).

Jackson Center 57, Russia 35

After trailing early, the Tigers ran away to a big SCAL win on Friday in Jackson Center.

Russia took a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter but managed two points in the second. The Tigers had no scoring problems, as they took a 29-16 lead by halftime and outscored the Raiders 15-2 in the third to take a 44-18 lead.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center (5-2, 3-2) with 15 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 14 and Camdyn Reese scored 11.

Zane Shappie led Russia (2-4, 1-3) with 11 points while Brayden Monnin scored nine and Ben Bohman scored eight.

Lima Perry 83, Riverside 37

The Pirates lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in Lima.

Perry took a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter before running away with a 22-7 scoring edge in the second, 28-6 edge in the third and 23-15 edge in the fourth.

John Zumberger led Riverside (1-4, 0-1 NWCC) with 14 points while Kaden Burk scored eight.

St. Henry 45, New Bremen 40

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to eight points by David Homan. The Redskins used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to pull within 25-24 by halftime. New Bremen pushed its lead to 37-34 by the end of the third but was outscored 11-3 in the fourth.

Reece Busse led the Cardinals (2-2, 0-2 MAC) with 12 points and six rebounds while Homan scored 11 points. New Bremen was outrebounded 27-21 and shot 14 for 36 (39 percent) from the floor.

Fairlawn at Anna, postponed

Friday’s SCAL matchup was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Fairlawn.

Delphos St. John’s at Minster

Friday’s MAC matchup was postponed to Jan. 5 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Delphos St. John’s.

Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_4905-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Hudgins scored six points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5069-Edit.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Hudgins scored six points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Sam Reynolds shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Reynolds scored five points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_4915-Edit.jpg Sidney senior forward Sam Reynolds shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Reynolds scored five points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Lexee Brewer shoots during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Brewer scored 13 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5188-Edit-2.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Lexee Brewer shoots during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Brewer scored 13 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5005-Edit-2.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the first half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kimora Johnson dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Brynn SIler during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5073-Edit.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kimora Johnson dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Brynn SIler during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5128-Edit-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton shoots during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins looks to shoot with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5065-Edit.jpg Sidney freshman guard Kiara Hudgins looks to shoot with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton drives down the lane ahead of Troy’s Elise McCann during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_BPB_5105-Edit.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Allie Stockton drives down the lane ahead of Troy’s Elise McCann during the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Botkins, Jackson Center boys earn big SCAL victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

