Saturday roundup: Sidney’s Hoying finishes as D-I singles sectional runner-up

TROY — Sidney’s Grant Hoying finished as the Division I singles sectional runner-up on Saturday at Troy City Park.

Hoying was the sectional’s top seed won three matches on Wednesday to advance, then beat Fairborn’s Sam Steck to advance to a championship against No. 2 seed in Kessler Hackenberger of Tippecanoe.

Hackenberger took a 3-0 lead in the first set and never lost momentum, beating Hoying 6-3, 6-0.

Hoying beat Hackenberger 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 in a Miami Valley League match on April 22 before losing 8-5 in a pro set in the MVL tournament on May 6.

Hoying beat Tippecanoe’s Mason Kimmel 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday, Springfield’s Reese Hiller-Freund 6-0, 6-0 and Piqua’s Cael Barr 6-2, 6-1 to advance to Saturday’s finals.

Hoying’s wins on Wednesday guaranteed him a district berth, and his second-place finish on Saturday earned him a No. 2 seed. He’ll face Cincinnati Anderson’s Payson Scott in a first-round district match on Thursday at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

He was the only area player to advance. Sidney’s Lance Staley lost in a second-round singles match on Wednesday, as did Takuma Furukawa.

Sidney’s doubles team of Noah Baldauf and Haideyuki Rachi lost in a second-round match while Conley New and Kaden Abbott lost in a first-round match.

All of Lehman Catholic’s players lost in early-round D-II matches on Tuesday in Troy. In singles, Lehman’s Sam Gilardi lost in a third-round singles match. The pairs of Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones and Joe Pannapara and Chris Evans lost in third-round matches.

• Softball

Russia 15, Botkins 3

The Raiders stayed on pace for a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title by beating Botkins in five innings on Saturday in Russia.

Leadoff hitter Reese Goubeaux was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs for Russia (23-2, 10-1) while Kendall Monnin was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Makena Hoying was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Haley Payne was charged with the loss for the Trojans (3-17, 1-11). She pitched four innings and gave up 15 earned runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Shelby Huelskamp was 3 for 3 with one double for Botkins while Kenzie Meadows was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

It was the final game of the season for The Trojans, which lost in a tournament game last week.

The Raiders are scheduled to wrap up SCAL play on Wednesday when they travel to Anna (13-10, 7-4). Russia beat the Rockets by nine runs on April 15.

Fort Loramie 16, Fairlawn 3

Fort Loramie’s softball team clinched a share of the SCAL title by beating the Jets in seven innings in a makeup game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Lauren Bergman was 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs with one triple for the Redskins (20-8, 11-1). Clara Gephart was 2 for 3 and hit a solo home run in her last at-bat. Gephart, a senior, surpassed the program’s previous career hits record on Friday and leaves with 140 hits to her credit.

Aubrey Turner was 1 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Ava Turner was 2 for 5, Aubrey Baker was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double, Lorissa Hoying 2 for 3 with one double, Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 2 with one triple and Olivia Frey was 2 for 4.

Bergman picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie. She pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. Kate Ruhenkamp pitched four innings and struck out nine batters while walking one.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (2-23, 1-11). She pitched seven innings and gave up 14 earned runs on 19 hits and four walks. VanHorn hit one double and Katie McKenzie was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double.

It was the final game for both teams, which lost in tournament contests last week.

Minster 10, Fort Recovery 0

The Wildcats beat the Indians in six innings in a makeup game on Saturday in Minster to clinch an outright Midwest Athletic Conference title. It’s the program’s third straight conference title.

Savanah Bergman was 2 for 3 for Minster (19-7, 6-1 MAC) while Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4. Lilly Barhorst was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, one home run and two walks. Hannah Oldiges was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one double and two walks. Mikaela Hoskins was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched six innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

• Baseball

Russia 15, Fairlawn 0

The Raiders wrapped up regular-season play with a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Drew Sherman was 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs while Nick Caldwell was 1 for 1.

Russia finishes regular season 20-5 overall and 9-3 in SCAL play, good for second place behind Fort Loramie (21-3, 11-1).

Fairlawn finishes regular-season play 8-12 overall and 3-8 in SCAL play.

Fort Loramie 1, St. Henry 0

Fort Loramie scored one run in the sixth to win a nonconference game on its home field on Saturday.

Evan Eilerman and Caeleb Meyer each hit one-out singles. Grant Albers then bunted, and Eilerman was thrown out at home. But Meyer advanced to third on the play, then stole home when Grant Albers was at the plate.

Mack Fortman picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie (21-3). He pitched seven innings and gave up three hits while striking out six batters.

Meyer was 2 for 3 with one double.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 9, Lehman Catholic 3

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Dayton.

David Brunner was charged the loss for Lehman (7-15). He started and gave up six earned runs on five hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Alex Keller was 3 for 4 with one double for the Cavaliers while Seth Kennedy was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Minster 15, New Knoxville 0

The Wildcats scored 12 runs in the fourth to run away to a run-rule victory in a Midwest Athletic Conference makeup game on Saturday in Minster.

Eric Schmidt picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats (13-9, 6-3 MAC). He pitched four innings and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Adam Ketner was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Zach Fortman was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double, Justin Nixon was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one walk, Johnny Nixon was 1 for 1 with two walks and Justin Nixon was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one walk.

New Bremen 13, Lima Perry 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference game in five innings on Saturday in Lima.

Mitchell Hays picked up the win on the mound for New Bremen (16-6). He pitched four innings and gave up one hit while striking out eight batters. Zach Bertke pitched the fifth and gave up one hit while striking out two batters.

Nick Alig was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Betke was 2 for 4, Vince Hulse was 2 for 2 and Kyle Tenkman was 2 for 3. Wyatt Dicke was 1 for 1 with 4 RBIs, one double and two walks.

Grant Hoying competes against Tippecanoe's Kessler Hackenberger at Troy on Saturday. Sidney junior Grant Hoying competes against Tippecanoe's Kessler Hackenberger during the Division I singles championship match in the district tournament on Saturday at Troy Community Park. Hoying lost 6-3, 6-0 and finished as district runner-up.

Russia, Fort Loramie softball earn run-rule SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

