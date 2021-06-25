Baseball players earn all-state honors

Lehman Catholic and New Bremen baseball players earned all-state honors from the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

New Bremen senior Mitchell Hays was named second team all-state as a utility player/designated hitter in Division IV.

Lehman Catholic senior Alex Keller and New Bremen senior Zach Bertke both were named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division IV.

For the complete list of all-state honorees, visit http://www.ohsbca.org/aws/OHSBCA/asset_manager/get_file/581204?ver=1.

Lehman Catholic’s Alex Keller waits for the ball at third base as Dayton Christian’s Caleb Stark runs back to the base during a game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_alexkeller.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Alex Keller waits for the ball at third base as Dayton Christian’s Caleb Stark runs back to the base during a game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

