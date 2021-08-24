Friday/Saturday roundup: Houston’s Lukey breaks 32-year-old record

COLDWATER — Fort Loramie opened the season by losing two matches to Midwest Athletic Conference squads and beating one in the Coldwater Spikeoff on Saturday.

The Redskins beat Versailles 25-12, 25-12 to open the tournament, then lost 25-14, 25-19 to New Knoxville and 25-20, 25-23 to St. Henry.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with 26 kills and five aces across all three matches. Jade Drees and Saige Hoying each made 13 kills. Riley Heitkamp had 28 digs while Brooke Holthaus had 16, Sholtis had 14 and Quinn Sholtis had 11. Colleen Brandewie had 59 assists.

Sidney loses 2 in tri-match

The Yellow Jackets opened the season with losses to Wapakoneta and Indian Lake in a tri-match on Saturday in Sidney.

Sidney lost 26-24, 25-20 to the Lakers and 25-12, 25-21 to the Redskins.

No statistics were reported.

Russia 3, Covington 0

The Raiders opened the season with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-16 victory on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Kate Sherman led Russia with 14 kills and had three blocks and two aces. Cece Borchers had five kills and two blocks. Kelby Doseck had five kills and Bailey Pohlman had four kills and one block.

Miah Monnin had a team-high four aces and 22 assists. Jillian Chapman had three aces and six digs. Simone Puthoff had 12 digs and two aces.

Houston 3, Bradford 1

Houston started the season with a nonconference victory over the Railroaders on Saturday on its home court. The Wildcats won 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15.

Emma Kemp led Houston with 14 kills. Kayla Winner had five blocks, Grace Slade had three aces and Bri Kemp had 25 assists.

Jackson Center 3, Riverside 1

The Tigers beat the Pirates 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 to open the season on Saturday in Jackson Center.

McKinley Reichert led the Tigers with 10 kills while Kieran Yarkosky had nine and four blocks. Shia Akers had seven kills, Elena Platfoot had six and Grace Woolley had five. Ava Winner had a team-high 12 digs while Reichert had 10 and Gabrielle Woolley had nine. Morgan Kipker had 15 assists and Gabrielle Woolley had 11. Gabrielle Woolley had a team-high six aces.

Jenna Woods led Riverside with 19 kills, nine blocks and 22 digs while Sasha Stotler had 11 kills, six blocks and 17 digs. Alaina Snow led the team with four aces and had 11 digs while Jade Copas had four blocks and 15 digs. Snow had 26 assists.

Graham 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 to open the season on Saturday in St. Paris.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster with 12 kills, four aces and 11 digs while Kayla Lamm had seven kills. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 11 digs and Alyssa Niemeyer had eight. Jayden Clune had 29 assists.

• Girls soccer

Tecumseh 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Lexee Brewer scored Sidney’s goal on an assist from Kimora Johnson. Reagan Clark had four saves as goalkeeper.

Anna 5, Riverdale 0

The Rockets opened the season with a victory on Saturday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler led Anna with three goals while Iris Canan and Reagan Schloss each scored one. Abbie McEldowney, London Reiss and Canan each had one assist.

Abby Stroh had eight saves as goalkeeper.

Botkins 1, Miami East 1

The Trojans tied the Vikings in their season opener on Saturday in Botkins.

Senior midfielder Ellie Steinke scored an unassisted goal for Botkins.

• Boys soccer

West Liberty-Salem 2, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers opened the season with a close loss on Saturday morning in Sidney.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first half. Lehman tied it early in the second half, but West Liberty-Salem scored a goal with 10 minutes left to win.

Marti Portabella scored Lehman’s goal with an assist from Brandon Jones. Ryan Armstrong had six saves at goalkeeper.

• Girls tennis

Lehman takes 4th in Van Wert tourney

The Cavaliers finished fourth at the Van Wert tournament on Saturday.

“It was a good tournament for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They handled the heat very well in a long day of tennis and they also continued to conduct themselves with class. They are very fair with the score and line calls and exhibit good sportsmanship win or lose.”

In first singles, Taylor Reinke tied for fifth. She lost to St. Marys 8-2 and Lima Senior 8-3.

In second singles, Mary Lins finished fifth. She beat Defiance Ayersville 8-4, lost to St. Marys 8-4 and lost to Elida 8-2.

Lilly Williams finished third in third singles. She lost 8-7 to Van Wert, beat Defiance Ayersville and Wauseon 8-0 and St. Marys 8-4.

“Taylor Reinke played well against two very good players. She has made the jump from first doubles to first singles and her willingness to do it has been very important to our success as a team. Mary broke through for her first win this season and Lilly continued to be very strong mentally in coming back to finish third after a close first round loss. She is tied with Macie with the team lead in individual wins at nine.”

Elizabeth Jock and Macie Verdier finished third at first doubles. They beat Lima Senior 8-2, lost to St. Marys 8-2, beat Elida 8-5 and Van Wert 8-4.

Madi Gleason and Emma Covault finished fourth at second doubles. They lost to Elida 8-4, beat Wauseon 8-0 and lost to Van Wert 8-3.

“Elizabeth Jock stepped in with Macie at first doubles and had a nice tourney,” Ungericht said. “She has really improved since last year and gives us much needed depth. Madi made her first varsity appearance this season after being out with an illness and played well with Emma at second doubles. We have a very deep, experienced team this season. We are off to a 3-1 start with two good showings at tourneys.”

• Boys golf

Botkins 2nd at Allen East Invitational

Botkins finished second in the Allen East Invitational on Saturday at Springbrook Golf Club in Lima.

The Trojans shot a 306, 10 strokes behind champion St. Marys.

Jack Dietz and JJ Meyer each shot 74 for Botkins. Jameson Meyer shot 76 and Isaac Cisco and Ross Dietz each shot 82.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Houston wins tri-match

The Wildcats won a nonconference tri-match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club with Jackson Center and New Knoxville.

The Wildcats were first with a 166. Jackson Center was second with a 169 and New Knoxville was third with a 222.

Ethan Lukey led Houston by shooting a program record low nine-hole score 34. The score is two strokes better than the previous record, which had been in place since 1989.

Parker Herrick, Ethan Funk and Tanner Voisard each shot 44 for Houston.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center with a 40 while Blake Boble shot 41 and Carson Regula, Ryan Sailor and Reed Platfoot each shot 44.

Jay Waterman led the Rangers with a 48.

Sidney loses 18-hole tri-match

The Yellow Jackets lost an 18-hole tri-match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Anna finished first with a 321, Graham finished second with a 328 and Sidney finished third with a 372.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with an 80. Tycen Money shot 91, Jarred Kirk shot 95 and Ryan Bennett shot 106.

Minster 165, Botkins 166

The Wildcats edged the Trojans in a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Louis Magoto, Mitchell Bornhorst and Jack Meyer each shot 41 for Minster while Nathan Beair shot 43.

Ross Dietz led Botkins with a 40. Jameson Meyer and Jack Dietz each shot 41 and Isaac Cisco, Jaydon Wendel and JJ Meyer each shot 44.

• Girls golf

Minster 185, Anna 225

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 40. Ashley Meyer and Ashlyn Homan each shot 48 and Katie Heitkamp shot 49.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with a 47. Josie Gehret shot 51, Maddie Prenger shot 63 and Megan Marlow shot 64.

Ethan Lukey https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_l-4.jpg Ethan Lukey

Russia, Houston, Jackson Center volleyball open season with wins

