Wednesday roundup: Fort Loramie, Versailles earn district berths

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie and Versailles’ girls golf squads earned district berths in the Division III sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The top four teams in the tournament earned district berths, as did the top four individuals not on a qualifying team. Fort Loramie finished second with a 380 team score, 16 strokes behind first-place Benjamin Logan. Versailles was third with a 397.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 86 and finished third individually. Aubrey Turner shot 96, Morgan Pleiman shot 97 and Rhese Voisard shot 101.

Ella Porter led Versailles with an 88 and tied for fourth individually. Lindsay Cotner shot 98, Emma Garrison shot 103 and Hayley Dirksen shot 108.

Russia finished ninth with a 443, Riverside finished 10th with a 449 and Anna finished 12th with a 473.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 97. Makena Hoying shot 110, Lily Fullenkamp shot 117 and Eliza Gariety shot 119.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 100. Malaina Jenkins shot 110, Maddie Sanford shot 118 and Mia Stallard shot 121.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with a 93 and finished eighth individually. She earned an individual district berth. Josie Gehret shot 125, Ava Pettit shot 127 and Madison Prenger shot 128.

Botkins had two golfers compete individually. Lydia Dietz shot a 95 and Madelyn Koenig shot 109.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 2, Troy 1

The Yellow Jackets stayed undefeated in Miami Valley League play with a victory on Wednesday in Troy.

Sidney (6-6, 5-0 MVL Valley) is the last undefeated team in the MVL. Wednesday’s loss was the first league loss for the Trojans (6-5-1, 5-1 MVL Miami), and Tippecanoe played to a 0-0 tie with Fairborn to drop to 7-4-2 overall and 5-0-1 in MVL play.

Troy’s Eva Raskay scored a goal in the first half off an assist from Aubrey Murphy to give the squad a 1-0 lead. But the Yellow Jackets battled back in the second half.

Jadah McMillen scored a goal on an assist from Lexee Brewer to tie it 1-1, and Larkyn Vordermark scored a goal on an assist from Brewer to put Sidney ahead.

Regan Clark had seven saves at goalkeeper and Brewer had five.

Riverside’s Roz Estep tees off during a Division III girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Estep shot 100. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN093021StillwaterGolf-2.jpg Riverside’s Roz Estep tees off during a Division III girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Estep shot 100. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Makenna Borchers swings during a Division III girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Borchers shot 97. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8065-1-1-2.jpg Russia’s Makenna Borchers swings during a Division III girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Borchers shot 97. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin tees off during a Division III girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 86 and finished third individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_8070-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin tees off during a Division III girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 86 and finished third individually. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney girls soccer stays undefeated in MVL play

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

