Monday roundup: Late goals lift Lehman Catholic over Miami East

EATON — After having over a dozen shots fail to get by Miami East’s goalkeeper, Lehman Catholic got two by in the last 13 minutes to earn a spot in a district final.

The Cavaliers beat Three Rivers Conference rival Miami East 2-0 in a Division III district semifinal on Monday at Eaton High School to advance to their ninth consecutive district final.

“It was a complete performance,” Lehman coach Josh Duncan said. “We had some shaky bits in the first half, but I told these girls that, ‘We’re on turf, we’re on a wide field, and we’re in no rush. We’re the ones dominating the game, and it’ll come.’”

After Miami East’s goalie made several impressive stops, Dexter was able to score twice in the final minutes.

Dexter scored her first goal unassisted. She broke through midfield and was unguarded, launched a kick from behind the football 20-yard line and sent it by a diving goalkeeper with just under 13 minutes left.

She added an insurance goal a couple of minutes later on an assist from Tanner Black.

“Once that first goal was in, you could see (Miami East) just drop,” Duncan said. “That second one just killed it.”

Dexter has scored 26 goals this season.

“Eva’s awesome. She carries this team,” Duncan said. “Any team that we play knows to guard her. …Her getting those two goals after the constant pressure of this week and playing the same team for the third time is awesome. It’s been tough, but we enjoyed it.”

Senior goalkeeper Heidi Toner had two saves for the Cavaliers.

Lehman (12-4-2) will face Cincinnati Madeira in a district final on Thursday at Bellbrook High School.

The Cavaliers and Miami East, which tied for second in TRC play, split in regular season. Lehman won the first matchup 2-0 on Sept. 9 in Sidney while the Vikings won the second 1-0 on Sept. 30 in Casstown.

Miami East finishes 10-4-2 overall.

Anna 3, West Liberty-Salem 1

The Rockets won a Div. III district semifinal on Monday in Bellefontaine.

Tanner Spangler, Ashley Bertke and Iris Canan each scored one goal. Jadyn Huber and Bertke each had one assist.

Anna (12-2-3) advances to face Waynesville in a district final on Monday in Bellefontaine.

Waynesville 9, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost in a Div. III district semifinal on Monday in Springboro.

Botkins finishes 12-5-1 overall.

Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary, right, chases down a loose ball just ahead of Miami East’s Maryn Gross at Eaton on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5588.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary, right, chases down a loose ball just ahead of Miami East’s Maryn Gross at Eaton on Monday. Lehman Catholic’s Eva Dexter gets between Miami East’s Brooke Shafer and the ball during a Division III district semifinal on Monday at Eaton High School. Dexter scored both of Lehman’s goals. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5610.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Eva Dexter gets between Miami East’s Brooke Shafer and the ball during a Division III district semifinal on Monday at Eaton High School. Dexter scored both of Lehman’s goals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary sprints towards the goal as Miami East’s Grace Lawson looks to intercept at Eaton on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5625.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary sprints towards the goal as Miami East’s Grace Lawson looks to intercept at Eaton on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Colleen O’Leary collides with Miami East’s Annika Paton while chasing after the ball at Eaton on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5685.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Colleen O’Leary collides with Miami East’s Annika Paton while chasing after the ball at Eaton on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Eva Dexter cuts across the field in front of Miami East’s Mara Posey at Eaton on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5765.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Eva Dexter cuts across the field in front of Miami East’s Mara Posey at Eaton on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Molly Greene, left, goes up for a header with Miami East’s Lindi Snodgrass at Eaton on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5850.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Molly Greene, left, goes up for a header with Miami East’s Lindi Snodgrass at Eaton on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic players celebrate after beating Miami East 2-0 in a Division III district semifinal on Monday at Eaton High School. The Cavaliers scored both goals in the last 13 minutes. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_5891.jpg Lehman Catholic players celebrate after beating Miami East 2-0 in a Division III district semifinal on Monday at Eaton High School. The Cavaliers scored both goals in the last 13 minutes. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cavaliers will play Cincinnati Madeira in district final on Thursday

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.