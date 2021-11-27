Friday roundup: Russia, Botkins, Fairlawn win season openers

FORT LORAMIE — A big third quarter helped Russia pull away to a 36-22 victory over Fort Loramie in a season opener on Friday.

The Raiders built a 10-6 lead in the first quarter, then followed with a 10-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 20-12 halftime lead. Russia finished off the Redskins with a 10-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Ben Bohman and Xavier Phlipot each scored 10 points for Russia. Zane Shappie added six.

Aiden Wehrman led Fort Loramie with five points. The Redskins finished 8 for 44 (18 percent) from the floor, including 0 for 15 from 3-point range.

Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24

The defending Division IV state champion Trojans started the season with a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Tigers 2-1 in the second to take a 14-6 halftime lead. The scoring picked up in the third quarter, as the Trojans used a 13-8 scoring advantage to pull away.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins with 18 points while Jameson Meyer and Jacob Pleiman each scored six.

Lucas Hartle led Jackson Center with nine points while Nolan Fark and Camdyn Reese each scored five.

Fairlawn 47, Houston 44

The Jets started the season with an SCAL victory on Friday in Houston.

No scoring by quarters was reported.

Dominic Davis and Gavin Landrey each scored 12 points for Fairlawn unofficially while Bryce Bailey scored seven.

Luke Ryan led Houston unofficially with 13 points while Jake Leist and Luke Beaver each scored seven points.

Anna 73, New Knoxville 42

The Rockets started the season with a nonconference win on Friday in Anna.

Anna built a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored New Knoxville 21-9 in the second take 43-18 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Rangers 14-10 in the third and 16-14 in the fourth.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna with 32 points, 22 of which came in the first half. Drew Doseck scored 11 and Zach Ambos scored nine.

Spencerville 52, Minster 43

The Wildcats opened the season with a nonconference loss on Friday in Spencerville.

Minster took an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Bearcats cut the gap with an 11-10 advantage in the second, then outscored Minster 13-11 in the third and 23-11 in the fourth.

Johnny Nixon led Minster with 18 points while Brogan Stephey scored 15.

New Bremen 63, Ottoville 43

The Cardinals started the season with a nonconference victory on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Big Green 25-14 in the second to take a 39-21 halftime lead.

Trevor Bergman led New Bremen with 16 points while Nick Alig scored 14 and Aaron Thieman scored 12. Reece Busse and Nathan Rindler each added seven.

Busse led the squad with seven rebounds while Rindler brought down six. Alig had a team-high five assists while Bergman had four assists and four rebounds. Thieman had four steals.

The Cardinals shot 25 for 56 (45 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Ottoville 39-27.

Anna, New Bremen earn big nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

