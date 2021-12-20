Friday roundup: Jackson Center beats Russia, Botkins blasts Houston

RUSSIA — A big third quarter helped Jackson Center take control in a 48-47 victory over Russia on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Tigers built a 16-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Russia responded with an 18-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 25-22 halftime lead.

But Jackson Center outscored the Raiders 17-10 in the third to take a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth. The Tigers weathered a Russia run in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Camdyn Reese led Jackson Center (4-2, 3-2 Shelby County Athletic League) with 16 points while Carson Regula scored 14 and Jace Mullenhour scored 10.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (4-1, 3-1) with 15 points while Zane Shappie scored 12.

Botkins 53, Houston 25

The Trojans cruised to an SCAL win on Friday in Houston.

Botkins built a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-8 scoring advantage in the second to take a 33-17 halftime lead.

The Trojans followed with a 16-4 advantage in the third. Each squad scored four points in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (6-0, 4-0) with 27 points while Jameson Meyer and Jaydon Wendel each scored nine.

Jake Leist led Houston (0-7, 0-5) with eight points.

Anna 58, Fairlawn 33

The Rockets cruised to an SCAL win on Friday at Fairlawn.

Anna improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in SCAL play while Fairlawn dropped to 1-6 and 1-4, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic 54, Riverside 40

The Cavaliers won their first Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney.

The Pirates built a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used a 10-7 scoring advantage in the second to pull out to a 20-19 halftime lead. The Cavaliers then finished the win with a 15-4 scoring advantage in the third and 19-17 advantage in the fourth.

A’Zon Steele led Lehman (4-2, 1-2) with 15 points. Donovan O’Leary scored 13 points and had five rebounds and Justin Chapman scored 13 points and had six rebounds.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (0-5, 0-4) with 13 points and five rebounds. Gavin Osborne scored 12 points and Jayden Burchett scored nine points and had five rebounds.

The Cavaliers shot 19 for 44 (43.2 percent) from the floor and had 31 rebounds.

Delphos St. John’s 56, Minster 37

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Minster.

The Blue Jays built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored 15 points in the second, but St. John’s pulled away with a 21-8 scoring advantage in the third.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (0-5, 0-2 MAC) with nine points. Johnny Nixon scored six points and had 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 16 for 37 (43.2 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 25-19.

New Bremen 49, St. Henry 38

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Friday in St. Henry.

New Bremen took a 13-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-17 halftime lead.

Trevor Bergman led New Bremen (5-2, 2-0) with 13 points while Reece Busse scored 12 and brought down six rebounds.

New Bremen shot 17 for 43 (40 percent) from the floor while the Redskins shot 13 for 41 (32 percent). The Cardinals had a 36-25 rebounding advantage.

Versailles 59, New Knoxville 23

The Tigers cruised to a MAC win on Friday in New Knoxville.

Versailles built a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then followed with a 14-4 scoring advantage in the second to take a 29-8 halftime lead. They outscored the Rangers 12-4 in the third and 16-11 in the fourth.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (4-0, 1-0) with 18 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 10 and Connor Stonebraker scored nine.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

