Postseason golf roundup: Botkins’ Dietz earns girls D-II state berth

SPRINGBORO — Botkins’ Lydia Dietz earned a state berth in a Division III district tournament last Wednesday and will play in a state meet this weekend at Ohio State University.

Dietz tied with South Charleston Southeastern’s Hope Mannin and Middletown Fenwick’s Sophie Rush for first place by shooting an eight-over par 79. Dietz then won a playoff hole to earn the first of two individual state berths.

Dietz, who competed with Botkins’ boys squad in regular season, will compete in the D-II girls tournament this Friday and Saturday at Ohio State University’s Gray Course.

Dietz’s brother Ross Dietz earned a D-III boys state berth last Tuesday in a district tournament. Dietz will compete in the D-III boys state tournament this Friday and Saturday at NorthStar Golf Course in Sunbury.

Fort Loramie finished fifth in last Wednesday’s girls D-II district tournament, which was held at Heatherwoode Golf Course. Versailles finished 11th.

The Redskins shot 385. Aubrey Turner led Fort Loramie with an 85 and tied for seventh individually. Morgan Pleiman shot 87, Laura Gusching shot 105 and Carlie Goubeaux shot 108.

The Tigers shot 413. Ella Porter shot 87, Lauren Jay shot 104, Lauren Weitholter shot 108 and Emma Garrison shot 114.

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

