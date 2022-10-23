Football roundup: Fort Loramie beats LCC in back-and-forth game

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie scored last in a back-and-forth game and made a two-point conversion to beat Lima Central Catholic 35-34 on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Matthew Quatman scored on a 9-yard touchdown run for the Thunderbirds with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter to give the team a 34-27 lead, but the Redskins scored soon after.

After Nate Boerger returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to Lima Central Catholic’s 43, Fort Loramie drove on a series of passes and scored when Caleb Maurer threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ty Kemper with 33 seconds left. Maurer then threw a pass to Logan Eilerman on the two-point conversion attempt to give Fort Loramie the lead.

Lima Central Catholic drove to Fort Loramie’s 17-yard line but couldn’t get it in the end zone before the end of the game.

Fort Loramie had 420 yards of offense while Lima Central Catholic had 410.

Maurer completed 24-of-35 passes for 326 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Eilerman caught 11 passes for 152 yards and three TDs. Max Maurer caught four passes for 65 yards and Christian McGee caught four passes for 60 yards.

Calvin Hoying and Darren Eilerman each had 7.5 tackles for Fort Loramie.

The Redskins (8-2) finished as the No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and will open the playoffs by hosting St. Henry (2-8) this Friday.

Anna 39, Parkway 21

The Rockets finished their strong start to regular-season play by winning a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Anna led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Justin Richards scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Shappie to boost the lead to 12-6. Shappie then threw a 5-yard TD pass to Landynn Fogt later in the quarter to boost the lead to 18-7.

Parkway pulled within 18-14 in the third, but the Rockets scored the next two touchdowns to secure the victory.

Shappie completed 12-of-19 passes for 107 yards with three touchdowns. Zach Osborn ran for 103 yards and two TDs on 18 carries and Landynn Fogt ran for 60 yards and one TD on 13 carries.

Anna had 296 yards of offense while Parkway had 261.

Nolan Fox led the Rockets with seven tackles, including one sack. Osborn and Trey Heitkamp each intercepted one pass.

The Rockets (4-6, 3-4 MAC) earned the No. 16 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will travel to MAC rival Marion Local (10-0) for a first-round playoff game this Friday. The Flyers beat Anna 48-0 in Week 8.

Northridge 38, Lehman Catholic 10

The Cavaliers lost their last Three Rivers Conference game of the season on Friday in Dayton.

Northridge had 591 yards of offense while Lehman had 180.

Donovan O’Leary completed 9-of-23 passes for 134 yards and ran for 23 yards and one TD on seven carries. Seth Knapke caught two passes for 90 yards.

AJ Newson led the Cavaliers with 13.5 tackles.

Lehman (4-6, 3-4) earned the No. 13 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and will travel to TRC rival Riverside (7-3) for a first-round playoff game this Friday. The Pirates beat the Cavaliers 37-14 in Week 7.

Milton-Union 51, Riverside 7

The Pirates couldn’t keep up with TRC champion Milton-Union on Friday in West Milton.

The Bulldogs built a 31-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a running-clock win.

Milton-Union had 386 yards of offense while Riverside had 275.

Myles Platfoot completed 7-of-21 passes with two interceptions. Dominik Stotler caught five passes for 105 yards. Warren Shockey ran for 60 yards and one TD on 21 carries. Plaftoot ran for 58 yards on 10 carries.

Simon Godwin led Riverside with 6.5 tackles.

Riverside (7-3, 5-1 TRC) will host league rival Lehman (4-6) for a first-round playoff game this Friday in DeGraff. The Pirates beat the Cavaliers 37-14 in Week 7.

Versailles 35, Minster 6

The Tigers cruised to a MAC win over the Wildcats on Friday at Minster’s Memorial Stadium.

Versailles had 420 yards of offense while Minster had 160.

Joel Gehret ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries while Michael Osborne ran for 81 yards and one TD on four carries.

Connor Stonebraker completed 8-of-10 passes for 108 yards and two TDs. Gehret caught a 27-yard TD pass and AJ Griesdorn caught an 18-yard TD pass.

Griesdorn and Lucas Stammen each intercepted one pass.

James Niemeyer completed 9-of-20 passes for 135 yards with one TD for Minster. Dylan Heitkamp scored on a 40-yard TD pass.

Connor Schmiesing led Minster with eight tackles.

Versailles (7-3, 5-3 MAC) earned the No. 4 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will open the playoffs by hosting National Trail (6-4) this Friday.

Minster (6-4, 5-3) earned the No. 6 seed in Div. VII, Region 28 and will open the playoffs by hosting MAC rival Fort Recovery (3-7) this Friday. The Wildcats beat the Indians 41-21 in Week 4.

Delphos St. John’s 14, New Bremen 7

Playing without some starters on Friday, the Cardinals lost their last MAC game on Friday in Delphos.

St. John’s had 355 yards of offense while New Bremen had 350. The Cardinals had three turnovers while the Blue Jays had two.

Ryland Busse completed 9-of-14 passes for 68 yards with one interception. Hunter Schaefer ran for 215 yards and one TD on 26 carries.

Dylan Bambauer led New Bremen (7-3, 5-3 MAC) with 10.5 tackles.

The Cardinals earned the No. 5 seed in Div. VII, Region 28 and will start the playoffs by hosting Cedarville (4-5).

Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs as Lima Central Catholic’s Gabe Cira pursues during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4226.jpg Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs as Lima Central Catholic’s Gabe Cira pursues during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Gave Hart brings down Lima Central Catholic’s Carson Parker during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4412.jpg Fort Loramie’s Gave Hart brings down Lima Central Catholic’s Carson Parker during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Anna beats Parkway to earn playoff berth

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCORES Xenia 34, Sidney 0 Fort Loramie 35, Lima Central Catholic 34 Anna 39, Parkway 21 Northridge 38, Lehman Catholic 10 Milton-Union 51, Riverside 7 Versailles 35, Minster 6 Delphos St. John’s 14, New Bremen 7

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

