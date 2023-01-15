Friday basketball roundup: Vordemark’s big night not enough for Sidney against Piqua

SIDNEY — A bad second quarter cost Sidney in a 68-48 loss to rival Piqua in a Miami Valley League game on Friday.

The Indians (10-2, 8-2 MVL Miami Division) finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run to take an 19-15 lead, then dominated the second quarter with an 18-6 scoring edge to take a 37-21 halftime lead.

The Yellow Jackets cut the gap to 10 points midway through the third, but Piqua finished on a 12-3 run to take a 55-36 lead by the end of the quarter. The Indians secured the win with a 13-12 edge in the fourth.

Myles Vordemark led Sidney (7-6, 6-5 MVL Miami) with 33 points and had four rebounds.

Dre’Sean Roberts led the Indians with 24 points; he was a perfect 10 for 10 from the field and had 10 assists.

Sidney shot 18 for 44 (40.9 percent) from the floor while Piqua shot 27 for 43 (62.8 percent). The Indians had a 31-18 rebounding edge.

Botkins 47, Fort Loramie 40

After losing at Fort Loramie 56-21 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 27, the Trojans beat the Redskins in an SCAL rematch on Friday in Botkins.

Botkins led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 33-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (7-4, 4-2 SCAL) with 22 points.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (9-3, 3-3) with 15 points. Austin Pleiman scored 10.

Jackson Center 32, Anna 22

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Friday in Anna.

Jace Mullenhour and Nolan Fark each scored seven points for Jackson Center (11-1, 7-1).

Trey Heitkamp led Anna (4-8, 2-5) with six points.

Russia 54, Fairlawn 21

The Raiders cruised to an SCAL win on Friday in Russia.

Russia improved to 12-1 overall and 6-1 in SCAL play while Fairlawn dropped to 1-13 overall and 0-8 in SCAL play.

No statistics were reported.

Milton-Union 37, Lehman Catholic 31

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney.

The Bulldogs, which lost senior guard and leading scorer Blake Brumbaugh for the season due to injury earlier this month, led 7-1 at the end of the first quarter and 14-10 at halftime. They used a 12-7 advantage in the third to take a 26-17 lead. Lehman battled back in the fourth, but Milton pulled away late.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (8-5, 4-4 TRC) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Carlisle scored nine points.

Bethel 41, Riverside 37 OT

The Pirates lost a TRC game on overtime on Friday in De Graff.

The Bees led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but Riverside used a 13-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 15-13 at halftime, then used 10-9 advantages in each the third and fourth quarters to force overtime with a 33-33 tie. Bethel used an 8-4 advantage in overtime to earn the win.

Kaleb Schindelwolf led Riverside (5-8, 2-6) with 20 points and six rebounds.

Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark looks to shoot with pressure from Piqua’s Mickey Anderson during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Vordemark led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 33 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3827-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark looks to shoot with pressure from Piqua’s Mickey Anderson during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Vordemark led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 33 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Piqua’s Dre’Sean Roberts during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_4094-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Piqua’s Dre’Sean Roberts during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Julius Spradling dribbles during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3964-2.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Julius Spradling dribbles during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Jayce Daniel shoots a 3-pointer during a Miami Valley League game against Piqua on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3810-2.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Jayce Daniel shoots a 3-pointer during a Miami Valley League game against Piqua on Friday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark shoots with pressure from Piqua’s Anson Cox during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3982-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark shoots with pressure from Piqua’s Anson Cox during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Piqua’s Colton Beougher during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3884-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Piqua’s Colton Beougher during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark shoots during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3869-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark shoots during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles down the lane with pressure from Piqua’s Bryson Roberts during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3843-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles down the lane with pressure from Piqua’s Bryson Roberts during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidndey senior guard Myles Vordemark drives by Piqua’s Bryson Roberts during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3866-2.jpg Sidndey senior guard Myles Vordemark drives by Piqua’s Bryson Roberts during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Piqua’s Colton Beougher during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3936-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Piqua’s Colton Beougher during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark shoots with pessure from Piqua’s Kyen Warner, right, and Colton Beougher during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Vordemark led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 33 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3764-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark shoots with pessure from Piqua’s Kyen Warner, right, and Colton Beougher during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Vordemark led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 33 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark looks to pass with pressure from Piqua’s Kyen Warner during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_BPB_3690-Edit-2.jpg Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark looks to pass with pressure from Piqua’s Kyen Warner during a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Botkins upsets Fort Loramie, Jackson Center beats Anna

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

