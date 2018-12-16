Lehman names new president

SIDNEY — Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, has approved the appointment of Joshua J. Ater as the new president of Lehman Catholic High School.

This appointment launches the new administrative model. The current Principal/CEO Denise Stauffer will move into a redefined role of principal focusing on academic excellence, student formation and teacher development. Ater will oversee administration, strategy, business and financial aspects of the school. Ater assumes his new position Jan. 1, 2019.

Ater brings business leadership experience to Lehman Catholic. His professional background includes more than 17 years directing both local and global teams responsible for marketing, sales and development. Ater established a consistent track record of success in building the brands of both large and small businesses, entrepreneurial leadership, growing revenue, and leading high-performance teams. He has served as a volunteer youth minister for more than 18 years, coached youth soccer teams, and been involved in several scouting programs.

Ater comes to Lehman Catholic from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati (AoC) Catholic Schools Department, where he served as director of strategic planning. In this role, he was responsible for guiding the 111 schools within the AoC in the areas of strategy, marketing, development, and business best practice. Ater is a graduate of the University of Dayton with Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration degrees.

“We are very excited that Mr. Ater has accepted the position of President of Lehman Catholic High School,” said Doug Fortkamp, chair of Lehman’s Board of Limited Jurisdiction. “Josh’s experience in the private sector, combined with his time working with the Archdiocese, gives him a unique perspective that will benefit our strategic planning and partnerships. Most importantly, Josh will enhance the enduring Lehman culture of forming young people both intellectually and spiritually.”

Ater and his wife Lizzie have been married for 16 years and are the parents of two children. The Aters are members of St. Paul’s Parish in Englewood, Ohio.

“I am excited to join the talented team of teachers and staff at Lehman Catholic. The school has a remarkable history of strong Catholic faith and outstanding academics. Together we will build upon the excellent legacy at Lehman Catholic by developing a high-performance culture rooted in the hope and joy found in Jesus Christ. I look forward to serving our parents and youth in this role as we work together to prepare Lehman Catholic graduates for this life and the next.”