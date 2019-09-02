Marino aims to heal patients physically, spiritually

ANNA – Dr. Lisa Marino combines physical therapy and spirituality to heal her patients, a body and soul approach she says has greatly benefited her clients’ physical, mental and spiritual health.

Marino, the owner of Victress Health and Wellness, recently relocated her business to 307B E. Main St. in Anna. The move to a new office coincides with efforts to expand her offerings and reach more people who are struggling physically, mentally and spiritually.

“It’s very exciting for me because we’re getting a lot more research on how to treat this not only physically but mentally and spirituality,” Marino said. “We know those are all important.

“All of the research is really positive on the importance of including spirituality, especially when you’re talking about things like stress and lifestyle and anxiety.”

Marino first felt a calling to treat people physically and spirituality while attending the Defending the Faith Conference at Franciscan University in Steubenville. It was there that the words “body and soul” came to her.

At the time she was studying for her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree at The Ohio State University and had recently discovered a deeper understanding of her Catholic faith. But she didn’t know how to respond to the calling.

“OK, God, what really are you calling me to? There’s tons of opportunity; there’s lots of people that need help,” Marino said. “Who am I supposed to be ministering to?”

Marino earned her doctorate from Ohio State and gained clinical experience in outpatient physical therapy at Cincinnati Children’s, Nationwide Children’s and in Orlando, Florida. She then spent almost two years as a physical therapist at Wilson Health in Sidney before her calling to open Victress Health and Wellness became clear.

Marino and her husband, Nick, a history and computers teacher and varsity football coach at Anna Local Schools, began Schoenstatt classes at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in McCartyville that drew them closer to Mary and her son, Jesus. They created a shrine in their home to the Mother Thrice Admirable, Queen and Victress of Schoenstatt – the inspiration for her business’ name.

“It wasn’t really until we brought the Blessed Mother into our home and kind of set up, we call it a shrine room, to her and kind of consecrated our family to her that it was like clear,” Marino said.

Marino started Victress Health and Wellness in December 2017. Being self-employed provided greater flexibility and freedom in her family life and professional life.

She began her business out of her home, initially taking on independent contractor jobs in home health care and nursing homes to supplement her income. But with a growing business and a growing family – she has two sons, 2-and-a-half-year-old Simon and 4-month-old Benedict – she decided to move Victress Health and Wellness into the new office in Anna this year.

“It still allows me to be a mom,” she said of her business. “It still allows me to spend more time with my family. It still allows me to use the talents and the gifts that I have, things that I enjoy doing, to be able to minister to people.”

Marino specializes in sports injuries, headaches, dizziness, joint pain, fatigue and anxiety. She’s able to address faith with her clients during and after physical therapy sessions.

“A lot of times that will weave itself in through the session and how we’re addressing all those techniques,” Marino said.

“In its basic form it’s really just about praying together at the end of the session and just kind of opening them and inviting to them wherever they’re comfortable with that. If they’re not, then that’s fine.”

Most of Marino’s clients have embraced the spirituality of her practice with a few declining to join her in prayer.

“A lot of the evidence is coming out that people do want to talk about spirituality, they do want somebody to address their faith life or their concerns if they are struggling with some sort of disability or long-term disease,” Marino said.

“For many people a time of illness or a time of disease can be a very strong opportunity to encounter the Lord and encounter healing and realize that of course there’s more to life when things seem to be collapsing if you don’t feel good or you’re in pain.”

Marino enjoys the opportunities that Victress Health and Wellness affords her and her patients, helping them address their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

“It just started out as just being able to pray with people, just listen and pray,” Marino said, “and then to now be able to offer more prayer ministry, spiritual direction and reach people, not only on a physical level but to also know that it’s working hand in hand.”

To learn more about Victress Health and Wellness, visit www.victresshealth.com/anna or call 937-232-5237.

An outside view of Victress Health and Wellness. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN083019Therapy2.jpg An outside view of Victress Health and Wellness. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dr. Lisa Marino, left, works with Tracy Poeppelman, both of Anna, in Marino’s new spiritual and physical therapy business, Victress Health and Wellness, located at 307B E. Main St., Anna, on Wednesday, Aug. 28. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN083019Therapy1.jpg Dr. Lisa Marino, left, works with Tracy Poeppelman, both of Anna, in Marino’s new spiritual and physical therapy business, Victress Health and Wellness, located at 307B E. Main St., Anna, on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

