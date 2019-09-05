Homan Interiors celebrates 25th anniversary

NEW BREMEN – What started as a side business in John and Jean Homan’s backyard 25 years ago has grown considerably with the entire Homan family working together to create a flourishing family enterprise.

John and Jean Homan and all nine of their children have worked at Homan Interiors, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend. In recognition of the milestone, the business is hosting a three-day celebration at its showroom, which is located at 195 Schwieterman St., Minster.

“I think it’s all God’s grace,” Jean said of her family’s business reaching its silver anniversary. “We didn’t know where we were going. We were just working around the clock trying to make a living, and we still are. You just get up and go. It’s not all going to be perfect, but there’s a lot of satisfaction in it, too.”

Homan Interiors now has 12 full-time employees, including John and Jean and five of their children, along with part-time workers. But when the business began it was just John and Jean with a shop in their backyard.

“(John) thought I’ll just do this on the side, and it gradually turned into a full-time business,” Jean said. “There was no set goal – this is where we’re going to be at. We just kept making cabinets and hoping that it would all work out.”

Their children grew with the business and wanted to be a part of it, which prompted the Homans to open their showroom between Minster and New Bremen two-and-a-half years ago.

“We knew we had to grow a little bit,” Jean said. “They had a lot of interest in it, and they were kind of the ones that spearheaded the initiative to do it.”

In recent years, the second generation of the family has taken on a lot of responsibility in running the business.

A son, Jack, goes out to job sites to meet with customers, takes measurements and compiles quotes for projects. The two daughters of the family, Teresa and Jane, also meet with customers and create designs.

Their brother Neil leads assembly and finish work while another brother, Steve, is one of the installers.

“We work with our customers from start to finish on a project,” Jean said. “It’s kind of nice all the kids have their own little thing that they do.”

Homan Interiors works on a wide variety of projects including kitchens, bathrooms, entertainment centers, fireplaces, offices, bars, chairs, laundry rooms and lockers. The Homans craft all their cabinets and other wood products at their 7,000-square-foot shop located on Tri-Township Road near New Bremen.

Most of their customers reside in Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Shelby counties. They’ve gone as far as Dayton for projects but normally work within 20 miles of their shop.

“We’re just in an area that’s just a booming area,” Jean said. “We’re just in a real good area. Good customers. Wonderful customers.”

The addition of the showroom has greatly benefited the business and its customers, Jean said. People can come in and see the options available to them, including several newly installed displays including a groutless shower.

“It’s just very helpful for the customers to have all these displays – different colors, different styles, different woods,” Jean said. “Just to be able to show all the different things that can be done, it’s just very helpful.”

The showroom will be open this weekend for the anniversary celebration, which is set for 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guests can register for door prizes throughout the weekend with a top prize of $2,500 toward a cabinetry or countertop project and a second place prize of $1,500.

Guests will be able to check out Homan Interiors’ displays and full quartz slabs from Cambria. There also will be popcorn throughout the weekend, hot dogs and chips on Friday and pies from Susan Krieg on Saturday and Sunday as part of the 25th anniversary celebration.

“Nothing can be done without the grace of God,” Jean said. “When I look back and think of everything, where it all transpired to, you just can’t do it all by yourself. There’s just no way it could have all happened.”

Jean said her greatest joy in owning Homan Interiors has been working alongside her husband and children. Even more family members could join the business as John and Jean still have two sons in high school and younger grandchildren who could become the third generation of the family business.

“It’s been wonderful so far,” Jean said. “It’s great to work with the kids every day, day in and day out. They care about the business. They’re grounded in it because it’s what they know, and they know it’s their future. It’s great to come in here every day and talk to your kids and work with them and yet step back and let them make their own decisions.

“I never dreamt we’d be working side by side with our children. That part has just been really enjoyable. They might not think it every day, but I do.”

For more information about Homan Interiors, visit www.homaninteriors.net, call 419-629-2300 or visit the showroom at 195 Schwieterman St., Minster.

Cabinet designer Teresa Homan, of New Bremen, holds up a kitchen remodel design she made recently, behind her is an entertainment design on display on the showroom floor of Homan Interiors, LLC, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

