Computer network disruption hits Honda

ANNA – Honda canceled some production Monday, including at its Anna Engine Plant, because of a disruption in its computer network.

“On Sunday, June 7, Honda experienced a disruption in its computer network that has caused a loss of connectivity, thus impacting our business operations. Our information technology team is working quickly to assess the situation,” a statement from Honda of America Mfg., Inc. states.

Honda didn’t provide any more details about the disruption.

The Telegraph and Sky News, British media organizations, reported a cyber attack was suspected, and Honda facilities worldwide were affected.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

