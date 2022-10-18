Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.

Borchers was transported by Care Flight to the Miami Valley Hospital. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Houston Fire, Spirit Rescue, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.The crash remains under investigation.

Daily prayers services were held for Borchers, who is survived by his wife, Nicki, and seven children. He was entering his fifth year as head boys basketball coach at Russia.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, where visitation will be held Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. His obituary is in today’s newspaper.

Borchers’ giving nature continued after his death as he was an organ and tissue donor.

Russia Local Schools Superintendent Steve Rose said counselors will be available for any students who need assistance during this time of mourning.

“He had taught at Minster and retired. Then he began coaching in Russia,” said Rose. “A couple of his kids are students in school here.”

Rose said the district is looking at doing a virtual viewing of the funeral on Monday so students can watch it if they want.