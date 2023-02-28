Anna to hire new administrator

ANNA – The village of Anna will be hiring a new administrator soon, according to discussion at the Anna Council meeting on Feb. 14.

Former Administrator Jess Geuy’s last day was Feb. 10 and the village started reviewing applications for the open position on Feb. 28.

The council suspended the rules of reading legislation and adopted a resolution to enter into a lease agreement with the Shelby County Commissioners for a radio tower and the 2023 sidewalk necessity ordinance was tabled again. They also voted to award the Timber Trail sidewalk project to Wannemacher Construction for $19,640 as this was the only quote Geuy received after contacting many contractors for bids.

In new business, the council discussed increasing the per-page cost to 25 cents for public records requests and an ordinance will be drafted. A resident inquired about creating a senior rate for water and utility bills and the council decided they are not in favor of this. The village’s refuse contract with Republic Services will expire in February of 2024, and a letter will be drafted for potential companies and Mayor Mark Pulfer will bring it up at the next mayor’s meeting.

Pulfer reported the recently hired public works employee decided the job was not a good fit and his last day was Feb. 3. Public Works Superintendent Matt Dawson said he would like to hire another full-time employee.

Police Chief Darrin Goudy said 2022 statistics for the police department have been finalized and were significantly higher than previous years due to the increase in manpower and the bulk of the calls being handled by the department. The department received information from the court indicating Anna is the most active village in the county for cases submitted.

Another session of the council was held on Feb. 28, and the next regular session will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.